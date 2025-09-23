ETV Bharat / bharat

Unholy Nexus Between Banks-Developers: SC Allows CBI To Register 6 More Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register six more regular cases, regarding duping of homebuyers, in connection with the "unholy nexus" between banks and developers in real estate projects in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mohali, and Prayagraj.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the central agency, mentioned that the agency has completed preliminary inquiry in projects of various builders except Supertech Ltd, falling outside Delhi-NCR in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mohali, and Prayagraj.

The CBI contended that after preliminary inquiry, it has been found that a cognisable offence was made out. Bhati submitted that for speedy investigation in the matter, the agency is inclined to register six cases, and it would also conduct a search and seizure. After hearing submissions from Bhati, the bench allowed the CBI to proceed as per the law and register regular cases. The bench asked Bhati to share portions of the sealed cover report with amicus curiae advocate Rajiv Jain.

On July 22, the apex court allowed the CBI to file 22 cases in connection with the "unholy nexus" between the banks and developers to dupe homebuyers in the national capital region (NCR). The builders in NCR and development authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are now under the apex court’s scanner.