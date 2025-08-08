ETV Bharat / bharat

Unheeded Warnings In Kerala: A Disaster Looming In The Western Ghats

Kerala: The recent cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, along the Gangotri pilgrimage route, has once again highlighted the perils of environmental neglect, echoing warnings made over a decade ago by renowned ecologist Dr. Madhav Gadgil.

The devastating flash flood and loss of lives in Uttarkashi are, yet again, a stark reminder of the inevitable consequences when fragile ecological balance is disrupted by human activities.

Following Uttarkashi’s horrific disaster, environmental researchers are once again sounding their warnings, this time focusing Kerala and particularly its hilly sensitive regions.

The region is highly susceptible to similar cloudburst-like events, says Dr. C.M. Joy, President of the Kerala Nature Protection Council, who noted that mining and construction activities persist in ecologically sensitive areas of the state.

Critics, including environmental activist and researcher Professor E. Kunjikrishnan, attribute these recurring catastrophes to a "big mafia" operating behind illegal construction and mining.

He accuses local bodies and political parties of disregarding the danger signals and ignoring the recommendations of the 2011 Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), chaired by Dr. Gadgil, which had detailed the risks of heavy rainfall and identified ecologically sensitive zones (ESZs) in the Western Ghats, including several districts in Kerala.

Despite unfolding the predicted disasters, the Gadgil report was met with strong resistance and was ultimately ignored. It has only led to more precarious scenarios where ecologically fragile areas continue to face unchecked development. The activities are only contributing to the vulnerability to natural calamities.

The flash flood that followed the Uttarkashi cloudburst caused massive destruction, with reports of many deaths and scores still missing. The incident was agonizingly reminiscent of the devastating landslide in Mundaka-Chooralmala, Wayanad, in 2024. Both disasters were triggered by intense, localized rainfall more than what the terrain could absorb. Unregulated construction aggravated the situation rendering these as mere “man-made disasters.”

Experts Warn: Kerala at Risk

Dr. C.M. Joy, President of the Kerala Nature Protection Council, told ETV Bharat, “Natural disasters similar to the Uttarkashi cloudburst are likely to occur in Kerala as well. Mining and construction activities are still going on in environmentally sensitive areas of the state."