Unheeded Warnings In Kerala: A Disaster Looming In The Western Ghats

Kerala: The recent cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, along the Gangotri pilgrimage route, has once again highlighted the perils of environmental neglect, echoing warnings made over a decade ago by renowned ecologist Dr. Madhav Gadgil.
The devastating flash flood and loss of lives in Uttarkashi are, yet again, a stark reminder of the inevitable consequences when fragile ecological balance is disrupted by human activities.
Following Uttarkashi’s horrific disaster, environmental researchers are once again sounding their warnings, this time focusing Kerala and particularly its hilly sensitive regions.
The region is highly susceptible to similar cloudburst-like events, says Dr. C.M. Joy, President of the Kerala Nature Protection Council, who noted that mining and construction activities persist in ecologically sensitive areas of the state.
Critics, including environmental activist and researcher Professor E. Kunjikrishnan, attribute these recurring catastrophes to a "big mafia" operating behind illegal construction and mining.
He accuses local bodies and political parties of disregarding the danger signals and ignoring the recommendations of the 2011 Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), chaired by Dr. Gadgil, which had detailed the risks of heavy rainfall and identified ecologically sensitive zones (ESZs) in the Western Ghats, including several districts in Kerala.
Despite unfolding the predicted disasters, the Gadgil report was met with strong resistance and was ultimately ignored. It has only led to more precarious scenarios where ecologically fragile areas continue to face unchecked development. The activities are only contributing to the vulnerability to natural calamities.
The flash flood that followed the Uttarkashi cloudburst caused massive destruction, with reports of many deaths and scores still missing. The incident was agonizingly reminiscent of the devastating landslide in Mundaka-Chooralmala, Wayanad, in 2024. Both disasters were triggered by intense, localized rainfall more than what the terrain could absorb. Unregulated construction aggravated the situation rendering these as mere “man-made disasters.”
Experts Warn: Kerala at Risk
Dr. C.M. Joy, President of the Kerala Nature Protection Council, told ETV Bharat, “Natural disasters similar to the Uttarkashi cloudburst are likely to occur in Kerala as well. Mining and construction activities are still going on in environmentally sensitive areas of the state."
He criticized successive governments for failing to implement restrictions, despite clear guidelines from the National Building Code of India (NBC). Dr. Joy pointed out that illegal mining and unregulated construction continue in ecologically sensitive areas such as Munnar, Wayanad, and Nelliyampathy.
“If there is a cloudburst or landslide in the future, it will be more extensive than the Mundakai disaster," he warned, highlighting regions such as Valparai, Vagamon, and Wayanad as high-risk zones.
Environmental activist and researcher Professor E. Kunjikrishnan echoed this concern: "Disasters similar to the cloudburst in Uttarkashi are also likely to occur in Kerala. Even after the Mundakai disaster, illegal construction and mining activities are going on in many places in Kerala, especially in the hills. There is a big mafia working behind this."
According to him, despite promises made after previous disasters, the government has failed to enact effective legislation against illegal development.
"Under pressure from land mafias and capitalists, illegal constructions cannot be stopped. All the natural disasters that are happening now are man-made. Now similar disasters will happen in Kerala like the flash floods that happened in Uttarkashi," he warned.
The Gadgil Report and Its Importance
The 2011 Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), chaired by Dr. Madhav Gadgil, didn’t explicitly mention "cloudbursts" but extensively detailed the risks of heavy rainfall and landslides in ecologically sensitive zones (ESZs) in the Western Ghats. The report categorized the region into three zones based on ecological sensitivity: Most sensitive (where strict protection was advised), Medium sensitivity (restricted activity) and Minimum sensitivity areas (where limited development is permitted).
Several districts in Kerala were flagged as highly vulnerable, especially: Idukki, Wayanad, Kaprikkad, Meppadi, Pathanamthitta, Sabarimala and Pampa river valley, Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram.
Gadgil warned that continued deforestation, mining, and unregulated development would lead to severe environmental consequences -- including the very kind of disasters now being witnessed. "If action is not aken, a great disaster awaits Kerala. It does not take ages four or five years are enough," he warned.
Following the Gadgil report, the central government had issued a draft notification declaring 9,993.7 sq. km of Kerala as ecologically sensitive. This included 131 villages spread across Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and other districts. In these zones, construction, mining, and quarrying are to be strictly prohibited.
