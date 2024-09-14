'Unfortunate' To Refer To Gyanvapi As Mosque, Says CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said it is "unfortunate" to refer to Gyanvapi as a mosque and called Gyanvapi an "embodiment of Lord Vishwanath himself".

Adityanath made these remarks while inaugurating an international seminar on "Contribution of Nath Panth in Building a Harmonious Society" at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, where he also highlighted the spiritual significance of Kashi and the revered site of Gyanvapi.

"It is unfortunate that some people refer to Gyanvapi as a mosque while it is the embodiment of Lord Vishwanath himself," he said, and also made a detailed reference to legendary sage Adi Shankar, narrating an anecdote about his "encounter" with Lord Vishwanath in Kashi.

The Gyanvapi issue has been at the centre of a long-drawn legal battle with the Hindu side arguing that the Gyanvapi mosque was allegedly built on the remains of a pre-existing temple, while the Muslim side has contested the claim. The Samajwadi Party (SP) targeted the chief minister over his remark even as the BJP and some saints of Ayodhya rallied around in his support.

Reacting to the statement made by the UP chief minister, SP spokesperson Abbas Haidar told PTI, "It seems that he (Yogi Adityanath) does not give respect to the court. The matter is pending in the court. It is unfortunate that the chief minister has taken the oath of the Constitution, but it seems he is not giving due respect to the court.

"For his vested political interests, he is dividing the society. The mandate given by the public to the BJP also indicates that they have not spoken on issues related to people," Haidar alleged. UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla told PTI, "Historic, archaeological and spiritual evidence categorically indicate that Gyanvapi is a temple."

Mahant of Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple Raju Das said, "It is only the unfortunate people who are calling Gyanvapi a mosque. It is itself Vishwanath, and a temple of Kashi Vishwanath. Even if a blind person puts his or her hand over the structure, he or she would get a feeling of all the symbols of 'Sanatan'. "We have been continuously saying that it is a temple, only the foolish people call it a mosque."

The two-day seminar was organised in collaboration with the Hindustani Academy, Prayagraj, and aimed to discuss the contributions of the Nath Panth in fostering social unity. CM Adityanath emphasised that the tradition of Indian saints has always been about inclusivity and equality, saying the Nath Panth has honoured all castes and communities.

Stating that the tradition of Indian sages and saints has always been a force for unity, Adityanath said this tradition has valued an egalitarian and harmonious society since ancient times. "Our saints and sages have consistently emphasised that physical untouchability is not only a barrier to spiritual practice, but also an obstacle to national unity and integrity," said.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Chief Minister Adityanath emphasised that Hindi is a practical language for uniting the country and is derived from Sanskrit, the language of gods. He referenced Bharatendu Harishchandra's concept of 'Nij Bhasha Unnati,' saying Harishchandra's passion for the language continues to inspire people. "If our language and sentiments are not our own, progress will be hindered at every level," he said.