‘Unfortunate, But Expected’: Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, Opposition Leaders Condemn Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest
The arrest of Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA triggered sharp reactions from politicians, including Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday termed Ladakh’s activist Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest as unfortunate and compared the China-bordered Ladakh situation with Jammu and Kashmir.
“This is unfortunate. But the way the central government was after him since yesterday, perhaps it was expected,” he said.
Wangchuk, who spearheaded the 14-day-long hunger strike, was arrested Friday afternoon and has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Ladakh has been on the boil since Wednesday after protesters demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status of the Indian Constitution for the region clashed with police, leading to four casualties and 90 injuries. Curfew has been imposed, with educational and business establishments shut.
“Some promises were made with those people, like us (J&K). What is the compulsion for the central government that, after making promises, they backtrack on them?” Abdullah added.
He said that the Ladakh Hill Council elections held in 2020 had brought a Union Minister to Ladakh to quell the election-boycott wave, but after people participated and contested the elections and made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win, the promises were not fulfilled.
“Similarly, some promises were made to us based on which people voted. We formed a government. But again, they didn’t keep up to their promise,” he added.
Abdullah hit out at the BJP, saying the saffron party was trying to link statehood with its own political power. “If that is the case, let them declare openly that J&K will not get statehood until the BJP forms the government. But we will never allow them to come to power here,” he said.
Abdullah called for answers on the unfulfilled promises made to Ladakh and J&K. But, he said, they will continue to work for the welfare of people even if they delay the statehood.
The Congress also condemned the arrest of Wangchuk, terming it an attempt to divert attention and responsibility from the BJP’s "abysmal failure" to maintain law and order and ensure security of life and property in the Union Territory of Ladakh.
"The crux of the issue is that the BJP has deceived the people of Ladakh for years. It promised the region Sixth Schedule status in the 2020 Leh Hill Council elections and has gone back on that promise with a vengeance," Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, posted on X.
The Indian National Congress condemns the arrest of noted environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. This has been done to divert attention and responsibility from the BJP’s abysmal failure to maintain law and order and ensure security of…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 26, 2025
"The Modi government cannot brush these issues away or suppress them by arresting Mr Wangchuk. It needs to engage with the people of Ladakh in sincerity and with alacrity," Ramesh said.
Senior Congress leader and legislator Ghulam Ahmad Mir termed the arrest unwarranted, saying Wanchuk followed the Gandhian path in pursuing their demands in Ladakh. He said that Ladakhis, particularly in Leh, are peace-loving people and never supported violence.
“But after the health of two persons deteriorated during Wangchuk’s hunger strike. People protested to highlight their demand to the government. But the force should not have been used against them. It could have been handled in a better way,” he added.
In the meantime, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti implied that Ladakh failed in its judgment of the August 2019 constitutional changes and, instead of supporting Kashmir, went with the celebrations.
“Sonam Wangchuk, once a darling of the Indian government, hailed as a Nationalist, has been arrested for waging a peaceful fight for the people of Ladakh. Really wish Ladakhis had realised BJP's plans to disempower wouldn’t stop with Kashmir. If only instead of celebrating the black day of 5th August 2019, they had stood with us in unity,” Mufti said.