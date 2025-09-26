ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Unfortunate, But Expected’: Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, Opposition Leaders Condemn Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday termed Ladakh’s activist Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest as unfortunate and compared the China-bordered Ladakh situation with Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is unfortunate. But the way the central government was after him since yesterday, perhaps it was expected,” he said.

Wangchuk, who spearheaded the 14-day-long hunger strike, was arrested Friday afternoon and has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Ladakh has been on the boil since Wednesday after protesters demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status of the Indian Constitution for the region clashed with police, leading to four casualties and 90 injuries. Curfew has been imposed, with educational and business establishments shut.

“Some promises were made with those people, like us (J&K). What is the compulsion for the central government that, after making promises, they backtrack on them?” Abdullah added.

He said that the Ladakh Hill Council elections held in 2020 had brought a Union Minister to Ladakh to quell the election-boycott wave, but after people participated and contested the elections and made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win, the promises were not fulfilled.

“Similarly, some promises were made to us based on which people voted. We formed a government. But again, they didn’t keep up to their promise,” he added.

Abdullah hit out at the BJP, saying the saffron party was trying to link statehood with its own political power. “If that is the case, let them declare openly that J&K will not get statehood until the BJP forms the government. But we will never allow them to come to power here,” he said.