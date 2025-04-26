Unfazed By Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Tourists Still Planning For Kashmir Trip

Srinagar: Even after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, the resolve of a few fearless travellers remains unbroken. Amid thousands who have cancelled trips or rushed back home, a small but determined group of tourists says they refuse to let fear rob them of Kashmir's beauty. Cheaper airfares and assurances from locals and the government are encouraging them to forge ahead with their plans.
Aabheer Chaatre, a 34-year-old businessman from Mumbai's Powai area, said he and his friends were initially planning a winter trip to Gulmarg for skiing but are now fast-tracking their plans to take advantage of the current offers.
“While searching for flights, we found air tickets very cheap if we travel this week—much cheaper than post-October rates,” Chaatre said. “So we are making up our minds to travel now.”
Unfazed by the Pahalgam terror attack, he said attacks could happen anywhere and a person can die anytime, anywhere. “Why should we confine ourselves and kill our dreams? I have seen videos of Kashmiris supporting stranded tourists during this hour of grief. You can't blame the whole herd because of one black sheep,” Chaatre said.
Similarly, Priya Yadav (36) from Karnal in Haryana said she was rallying her “girls gang” to travel to Kashmir, even after learning that a Haryana resident, Vinay Narwal, was among those killed in the attack.
“It was shocking, but we Haryanvis are fighters,” Yadav said. “We should not panic when the Jammu and Kashmir government, Centre, and locals are doing everything to ensure tourists' safety. We shouldn't let the terrorists' mission succeed.”
Priya said that the heavily discounted airfares made the decision even easier. “I have full faith in the government and the people of Kashmir,” she said
Airfares to Kashmir have dipped considerably, enticing some tourists to book tickets at the last moment. For April 27, one-way fares to Srinagar are significantly lower than normal, with Delhi flights costing Rs 4,834 and Mumbai flights costing Rs 4,873. Passengers who travel from Hyderabad can book for Rs 7,636, while passengers flying out of Bengaluru are finding fares to be around Rs 9,362.
Return fares on May 3 (Saturday) are just as enticing. Srinagar to Delhi fares are priced at Rs 5,263, and Srinagar to Mumbai is Rs 5,498. Those who fly back to Hyderabad will be charged about Rs 7,849, and Srinagar to Bengaluru will cost almost Rs 9,522.
However, tourism stakeholders admit the terror attack has cast a long shadow.
Farooq Ahmad Kathu, former president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said enquiries and bookings have plummeted.
“We are witnessing a massive drop,’ Kathu said. “More than 80% of bookings have been cancelled. Right now, financial concerns are secondary — our priority is guest safety.”
He said the few who are still planning trips believe the Pahalgam incident was isolated and could happen anywhere. “We have always welcomed people with open doors and doors. And we will continue to do so. We are receiving enquiries from those who trust Kashmir and believe in our hospitality.”
Meanwhile, Srinagar Airport arrival data also reflects the mood of the travellers.
Traffic of arrivals at Srinagar International Airport has dipped after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, but the slide is not as dramatic as feared. Though tourist sentiment has taken a hit, the airport has still been receiving a large number of arriving travellers.
On April 24, two days after the attack, Srinagar had 4,456 arrivals on 59 flights. This was a visible decline from 6,561 passengers on April 23 on 56 flights. The biggest comparison, though, is with pre-attack numbers: on April 22, the day of the attack, the airport had 9,235 arrivals on 51 flights. On April 21, the previous day, arrivals were as high as 9,640 on 52 flights — the highest in the five days.
Despite this downturn, the dip in passengers was not a precipitous collapse. On April 20, for example, before the attack and before the weekend tourist influx, Srinagar saw 5,626 incoming passengers on a mere 30 flights — a number comparable to post-attack levels on April 24.
Departures, meanwhile, remained consistently high, with 11,380 passengers flying out of Srinagar on April 24, even higher than the 9,905 departures recorded on the day of the attack. The total passenger movement on April 24 stood at 15,836 across 118 flights, down from 19,140 on April 22 and 19,641 on April 21. But when compared to April 20’s total of 11,406 passengers, the traffic remains fairly robust.
