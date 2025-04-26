ETV Bharat / bharat

Unfazed By Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Tourists Still Planning For Kashmir Trip

Srinagar: Even after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, the resolve of a few fearless travellers remains unbroken. Amid thousands who have cancelled trips or rushed back home, a small but determined group of tourists says they refuse to let fear rob them of Kashmir's beauty. Cheaper airfares and assurances from locals and the government are encouraging them to forge ahead with their plans.

Aabheer Chaatre, a 34-year-old businessman from Mumbai's Powai area, said he and his friends were initially planning a winter trip to Gulmarg for skiing but are now fast-tracking their plans to take advantage of the current offers.

“While searching for flights, we found air tickets very cheap if we travel this week—much cheaper than post-October rates,” Chaatre said. “So we are making up our minds to travel now.”

Unfazed by the Pahalgam terror attack, he said attacks could happen anywhere and a person can die anytime, anywhere. “Why should we confine ourselves and kill our dreams? I have seen videos of Kashmiris supporting stranded tourists during this hour of grief. You can't blame the whole herd because of one black sheep,” Chaatre said.

Similarly, Priya Yadav (36) from Karnal in Haryana said she was rallying her “girls gang” to travel to Kashmir, even after learning that a Haryana resident, Vinay Narwal, was among those killed in the attack.

“It was shocking, but we Haryanvis are fighters,” Yadav said. “We should not panic when the Jammu and Kashmir government, Centre, and locals are doing everything to ensure tourists' safety. We shouldn't let the terrorists' mission succeed.”

Priya said that the heavily discounted airfares made the decision even easier. “I have full faith in the government and the people of Kashmir,” she said

Airfares to Kashmir have dipped considerably, enticing some tourists to book tickets at the last moment. For April 27, one-way fares to Srinagar are significantly lower than normal, with Delhi flights costing Rs 4,834 and Mumbai flights costing Rs 4,873. Passengers who travel from Hyderabad can book for Rs 7,636, while passengers flying out of Bengaluru are finding fares to be around Rs 9,362.

Return fares on May 3 (Saturday) are just as enticing. Srinagar to Delhi fares are priced at Rs 5,263, and Srinagar to Mumbai is Rs 5,498. Those who fly back to Hyderabad will be charged about Rs 7,849, and Srinagar to Bengaluru will cost almost Rs 9,522.