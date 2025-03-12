Unfazed By ED Raid, Congress' Punjab In-charge Bhupesh Baghel To Meet State Leaders On Thursday

New Delhi: Unfazed by the ED raid at his residence in Bhilai, AICC in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel has called a meeting of senior state leaders on March 13 to firm up strategy on boosting booth level teams and monitoring alleged manipulation of voter lists.

After the raid, Baghel, who is the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, had said the search was instigated and followed his first visit to Punjab on Feb 28 and March 1 as it had earlier happened during the trips to Jharkhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, where he supervised the state elections.

Baghel, a party veteran, has been given the charge of AAP ruled Punjab where the Congress has become hopeful of returning to power in 2027 after the defeat of Arvind Kejriwal’s party in the recent Delhi assembly elections.

“This is part of the focus that we have on organization building this year. We will review the booth and block level teams with the state leaders on March 13. We need to be strong in the state where we can win the next assembly elections with proper planning,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.

Congress insiders said a defeat in Delhi has weakened the AAP in Punjab. Besides, the regional party Akali Dal, a former ally of the BJP, too is in a bad shape.

“The AAP has been weakened in the state. They basically grew on our traditional vote banks. The Delhi result presents a strong opportunity for the Congress to regain its lost ground ahead of the 2027 assembly elections,” Leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa told ETV Bharat.

“The Akali Dal, which used to be a strong player, is suffering from a crisis and is not its usual self. The BJP which took away senior leaders from the Congress like former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar has failed to expand itself beyond a few cities. We alone can challenge the AAP in the state,” he said.

Congress insiders cited the grand old party, which had 8 out of 13 MPs in 2019, was able to win 7 out 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 national elections despite the AAP having won a massive 92 out of 117 seats in the 2022 assembly elections. The Congress had got just 18 seats.

“Despite the resources at their disposal and being in power for two and a half years, we had a lead in 38 assembly segments against 32 seat lead for the AAP in the national elections. Today the AAP has further come down. The state government has failed to control the law and order situation and does not care about farmers,” said Bajwa.

He further said the Congress needed to be vigilant on alleged manipulation of the voter lists given the various reports emerging from Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi.

“We will have to do it aggressively ahead of the assembly elections. The ruling party can misuse its presence in the state,” Bajwa added.