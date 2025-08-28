Uneven Rains, Deadly Floods: Experts Warn Of Climate Impact On Monsoon

New Delhi: India is expected to receive above normal rainfall in the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August-September), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Most regions are expected to receive a last big blast of late-season rainfall. The Northeast region, as well as adjoining portions of eastern India, is likely to again suffer through another deficient rainfall year, meaning a gradual thickening division in India's monsoon geography.
"Overall, the country is most likely to receive above normal rainfall (106 per cent of the Long Period Average of 422.8 mm) during the second half of the monsoon season. Rainfall amount in September in particular is expected to be above normal", said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, speaking at a press conference.
This announcement comes on the heels of an erratic first half of the season (June-July), which saw the country accumulate 474.3 mm of rain against a normal of 445.8 mm or about six per cent above normal. Despite this rainfall accumulation, the extreme rainfall events with flash floods and uneven distribution revealed vulnerabilities to rural communities and urban systems.
As noted in the IMD data, India recorded 624 very heavy rainfall events and 76 extremely heavy rainfall events from June to July, the lowest in five years. While that may sound like a relief, the reality was starkly different in flood-prone states like Himachal Pradesh, which saw destructive cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.
Geographically, the IMD expects normal to above-normal rainfall across most of India, with notable exceptions: many parts of the Northeast, eastern India, isolated regions of central India, and southwestern peninsular areas may see below-normal showers.
This marks the fifth consecutive year of below-normal rainfall in Northeast India, Mohapatra said, adding that a 30-year declining trend has now been observed in the region.
Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, told ETV Bharat, “Initially, during the first 12–13 days of August, rainfall was sluggish, with pan-India totals at 100% of normal. But since August 14, daily averages have picked up, pushing the cumulative figure to 105%. One after another low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal, moving inland and triggering heavy rains across Central and North India, including the hilly regions.”
He cautioned that while Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the West Coast are seeing flooding, regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and the Northeast remain deficient. “The distribution of rainfall is always uneven. This year, we are seeing floods in East Rajasthan and Gujarat while drought-like conditions persist in western Rajasthan and Bihar,” he added.
Palawat linked the increasing frequency of extreme events to climate change: “The intensity and frequency of cloudbursts can be directly tied to global warming. Increasing temperatures enable the air to hold more water vapour, allowing clouds to develop as towering cumulonimbus clouds and dump torrential rain in brief periods of time.”
Importance of the monsoon for India's economy
The monsoon is still the lifeblood of India's agriculture that supports 42% of the population and makes an estimated 18.2% contribution to GDP. Rainfall supports other essential uses, for example, it replenishes reservoirs/water supplies that are critical for drinking water and hydropower.
But rainfall has its challenges, and its uneven distribution, excess rainfall in some states and deficits in others, creates challenges for farmers and policymakers. For example, pulses and oilseeds produced in rain-fed areas in central and eastern India are susceptible to the impacts of long dry periods, but excessive rainfall in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan can actually damage standing crops.
Climate change: Amplifying Himalayan risks
Environmentalists warn that while monsoon variability has always been a part of India’s climatic history, the scale and frequency of recent extremes bear the unmistakable signature of climate change.
Manu Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, told ETV Bharat, “This year’s monsoon reminds us how unpredictable our climate has become. Yes, India may end up with a seasonal surplus, but the Northeast is staring at its fifth dry year. Uneven rainfall means some regions face floods and cloudbursts while others battle drought. Forecasting is not enough; we need resilience, adaptive farming, and water-smart policies to deal with both extremes.”
Singh argued that climate change is amplifying what was once seen as natural variability in the Himalayas. “Intense floods and cloudbursts have always occurred in the region, but climate change is tilting the balance. The Himalayas are warming faster than the global average, which means the atmosphere holds much more moisture. Combine that with erratic weather, and you get rain bombs.”
According to him, the rise in cumulonimbus cloud formations, up by 700% in recent decades, is a striking indicator. These clouds, laden with moisture, unleash devastating downpours when they hit cold Himalayan air. “This isn’t just about Uttarakhand, Himachal, or Kashmir. We’ve seen similar devastation across the Himalayan arc, in China and Pakistan’s Khyber region, where more than 400 people died recently,” Singh noted.
Dams, development, and fragile mountains
Singh also highlighted how large infrastructure projects may be aggravating local microclimates in already fragile mountain ecosystems. Citing the Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand, he explained, “Before the dam, small mountain streams absorbed and reflected sunlight differently. After the reservoir was created, the local climate began to mimic a maritime one, altering humidity, wind patterns, and orographic conditions. The result: more warming, more intense clouds, and more frequent landslides.”
He suggested smaller, distributed hydropower projects as a safer alternative for balancing energy needs with ecological realities. “Development must continue, but it must be adapted to the fragility of the Himalayas. Mega-projects are destabilising entire regions.”
Global signals: ENSO and La Niña
The IMD also flagged global climate signals shaping India’s rainfall. Currently, ENSO-neutral conditions are prevailing and are expected to continue until October. Post-monsoon, weak La Niña conditions may develop, which often bring wetter-than-normal conditions to India.
The combined and interconnected interplay of global drivers with local phenomena (i.e. the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) and low-pressure systems affecting the Bay of Bengal) means the science of monsoon forecasts is necessarily complex. However, this year's results are generally consistent with IMD's May forecast of 106% of long-period average rainfall.
With India preparing for a wetter-than-normal September, the forecast brings with it both opportunities and warnings. Farmers in rain-fed regions may benefit from the late-season showers, but the risk of floods and waterlogging looms large in already saturated zones.
Experts say the bigger challenge lies in building long-term resilience
For farmers: adopting water-smart crops, micro-irrigation, and storage infrastructure. For planners: strengthening flood management systems and rethinking large-scale projects in fragile zones.
For policymakers: integrating climate adaptation into agriculture and urban planning
As Singh summed it up, “Forecasting rainfall is only one part of the equation. Unless we invest in resilience, adaptive farming, and ecological planning, the hydrological extremes of climate change will continue to overwhelm us.”