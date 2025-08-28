ETV Bharat / bharat

Uneven Rains, Deadly Floods: Experts Warn Of Climate Impact On Monsoon

New Delhi: India is expected to receive above normal rainfall in the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August-September), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Most regions are expected to receive a last big blast of late-season rainfall. The Northeast region, as well as adjoining portions of eastern India, is likely to again suffer through another deficient rainfall year, meaning a gradual thickening division in India's monsoon geography.

"Overall, the country is most likely to receive above normal rainfall (106 per cent of the Long Period Average of 422.8 mm) during the second half of the monsoon season. Rainfall amount in September in particular is expected to be above normal", said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, speaking at a press conference.

This announcement comes on the heels of an erratic first half of the season (June-July), which saw the country accumulate 474.3 mm of rain against a normal of 445.8 mm or about six per cent above normal. Despite this rainfall accumulation, the extreme rainfall events with flash floods and uneven distribution revealed vulnerabilities to rural communities and urban systems.

As noted in the IMD data, India recorded 624 very heavy rainfall events and 76 extremely heavy rainfall events from June to July, the lowest in five years. While that may sound like a relief, the reality was starkly different in flood-prone states like Himachal Pradesh, which saw destructive cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.

Geographically, the IMD expects normal to above-normal rainfall across most of India, with notable exceptions: many parts of the Northeast, eastern India, isolated regions of central India, and southwestern peninsular areas may see below-normal showers.

This marks the fifth consecutive year of below-normal rainfall in Northeast India, Mohapatra said, adding that a 30-year declining trend has now been observed in the region.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, told ETV Bharat, “Initially, during the first 12–13 days of August, rainfall was sluggish, with pan-India totals at 100% of normal. But since August 14, daily averages have picked up, pushing the cumulative figure to 105%. One after another low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal, moving inland and triggering heavy rains across Central and North India, including the hilly regions.”

He cautioned that while Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the West Coast are seeing flooding, regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and the Northeast remain deficient. “The distribution of rainfall is always uneven. This year, we are seeing floods in East Rajasthan and Gujarat while drought-like conditions persist in western Rajasthan and Bihar,” he added.

Palawat linked the increasing frequency of extreme events to climate change: “The intensity and frequency of cloudbursts can be directly tied to global warming. Increasing temperatures enable the air to hold more water vapour, allowing clouds to develop as towering cumulonimbus clouds and dump torrential rain in brief periods of time.”

Importance of the monsoon for India's economy

The monsoon is still the lifeblood of India's agriculture that supports 42% of the population and makes an estimated 18.2% contribution to GDP. Rainfall supports other essential uses, for example, it replenishes reservoirs/water supplies that are critical for drinking water and hydropower.

But rainfall has its challenges, and its uneven distribution, excess rainfall in some states and deficits in others, creates challenges for farmers and policymakers. For example, pulses and oilseeds produced in rain-fed areas in central and eastern India are susceptible to the impacts of long dry periods, but excessive rainfall in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan can actually damage standing crops.

Climate change: Amplifying Himalayan risks

Environmentalists warn that while monsoon variability has always been a part of India’s climatic history, the scale and frequency of recent extremes bear the unmistakable signature of climate change.