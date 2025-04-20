ETV Bharat / bharat

UNESCO Report Says Only 60 Pc Countries Have Legislations, Standards For Food, Beverages In Schools

New Delhi: Only 60 per cent of countries have legislations and standards governing food and beverages in schools, according to the Global Education Monitoring Report by UNESCO.

The report has been published in partnership with the Research Consortium for School Health and Nutrition led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which is the research initiative of the School Meals Coalition.

"Only 93 out of 187 countries have legislation, compulsory standards or guidance on school food and beverages. However, only 29 per cent of these 93 countries had measures restricting food and beverage marketing in schools and only 60 per cent have standards governing food and beverages," according to the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report.

The GEM team noted that a survey-based assessment of school-based food and nutrition education in 30 low- and middle-income countries found that integration within the school system was mostly through extracurricular or project-based activities rather than as a standalone subject or across the curriculum.

"In only three of 28 countries were assessments regularly conducted and used. The assessment information included changes in attitudes and perceptions about food and nutrition, knowledge, food practice, nutritional status, habits and diets," according to the report.

"Most school meal programmes have education goals, alongside nutrition, health and social protection objectives. However, fewer programmes focus on preventing or mitigating obesity," it read.