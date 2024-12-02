UNESCO Declared West Bengal As A Top Destination For Heritage Tourism: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said UNESCO has declared the state as a top destination for heritage tourism, asserting that the sector generated employment for lakhs of youths. Banerjee, speaking in the assembly, said the state has taken “giant strides” in religious, heritage and tea tourism.

"UNESCO has declared Bengal as a top destination for heritage tourism. We have taken great initiatives in developing heritage spots. We are also emphasizing religious tourism by developing some of the iconic places of worship like the Dakshineshwar temple and the Kalighat temple,” she said.

The chief minister also said the under-construction Jagannath temple at Digha will soon be open for devotees. “The tourism sector has generated jobs for lakhs of youths,” she said. "We have mountains, forests and the Sunderbans. We are highlighting the unique characteristics of each place. Thousands of hotels have also come up in the tourist spots," Banerjee said.

Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Sen said a “record” 2,489 homestays opened in the state, and 65 per cent of those are located in north Bengal. Banerjee also said that a tender has been floated for the construction of a bridge over the Muriganga River on the Ganga Sagar Island, where the annual Gangasagar Mela is held.

“If the Kumbh Mela is the number one pilgrim destination in the country, the Gangasagar Mela is the second as it has to be reached by waterways,” she said, hinting that improved infrastructure will take the religious fair in her state to the top spot.