Unemployment Uproar: Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Opposition States for 'Betraying' Their Youth

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sharply criticised opposition-ruled states, accusing them of "betraying" their youth by failing to address rising unemployment. Citing new data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) covering July 2023 to June 2024, Pradhan highlighted the severe job crisis gripping states under opposition control.

The survey revealed alarming figures, with Kerala topping the list for youth unemployment. The southern state, led by the opposition, recorded an overall unemployment rate of 29.9% in the 15-29 age group. The data showed a significant gender disparity, with 47.1% of young women and 17.8% of young men unemployed.

"Youth are being robbed of their futures, especially young women, who have been shockingly abandoned by their own governments. These states are collapsing under the weight of their own mismanagement and corruption,” Pradhan said during a press briefing.

Governance Failures in Opposition States

The Union Minister pointed to what he described as "severe governance failures" in opposition-led states, blaming financial mismanagement and reckless spending on populist schemes for the worsening unemployment crisis. He accused these states of accumulating unsustainable debt while failing to invest in long-term job creation strategies.

"While the opposition is busy buying votes with empty promises and pushing their states into bottomless debt, their youth are paying the price — unemployed, disillusioned, and left behind. It's an unforgivable betrayal. These governments are not just incompetent, they’re dangerous," said Pradhan.

BJP-Ruled States

In contrast, Pradhan praised the performance of BJP-ruled states, which he said have successfully kept youth unemployment in check. According to the PLFS report, states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat recorded significantly lower youth unemployment rates — Madhya Pradesh at 2.6% and Gujarat at 3.3%.

"These states, under BJP leadership, are focusing on long-term job creation and sound fiscal policies," Pradhan noted. "While the BJP is consistently working towards empowering the youth and creating jobs, the opposition remains mired in mismanagement and unfulfilled promises. It's time for the people of these states to demand accountability and look towards leadership that delivers results," he said.