Unemployment, Inflation Rising Due To Modi Govt's Wrong Policies; Budget Must Provide Relief: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the "ever-increasing" unemployment and inflation due to "wrong policies" of the Modi government have made life extremely difficult for lower and middle class families, and asserted that the country now needs a budget that provides relief from rising prices.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that "back-breaking inflation in the last 10 years has emptied the pockets of the common people". "The Modani government has only taken care of its rich friends in the last ten years. Ever-increasing unemployment and inflation due to wrong policies of the government have made life extremely difficult for lower and middle class families," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

The prices of milk, flour, pulses, petrol, diesel and vegetables are "skyrocketing", he said. "The burden of EMIs and daily needs is increasing on every household. The country now needs a budget that provides relief from inflation!" he said. Will the government take any concrete steps after listening to the problems of the people, Ramesh asked.

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that it is becoming clear that the "disappointing" Quarter 2 GDP growth numbers are not a blip but a clear slowdown in the economy and the post-pandemic bump is not broad-based enough to power long-term growth.