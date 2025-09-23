ETV Bharat / bharat

Unemployment Biggest Problem Facing Youth, It Is Directly Linked To 'Vote Chori': Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that as long as elections are "stolen", unemployment and corruption will continue to rise, and asserted that young people will no longer tolerate "job theft" and "vote theft".

In a post on X in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said unemployment is the biggest problem facing youth in India and it is directly linked to "vote chori". When a government wins public trust and comes to power, its first duty is to provide employment and opportunities to the youth, he said.

"But the BJP doesn't win elections honestly -- they stay in power by stealing votes and controlling institutions," Gandhi alleged. That's why unemployment has reached a 45-year high, he said.

"That's why jobs are declining, recruitment processes have collapsed, and the future of youth is being jeopardised. That's why every exam paper leak and every recruitment is linked to stories of corruption," Gandhi said.