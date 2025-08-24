‘Undesirable, Unfair’: Congress On Amit Shah’s ‘Helped Naxalism’ Remark Against VP Nominee Justice Reddy

New Delhi: The Congress was miffed over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “helped Naxalism” comment against the opposition INDIA bloc vice president nominee Justice B Sudarshan Reddy and said the remarks were in “bad taste”.
“The remarks coming from the Union Home Minister are surprising and in bad taste. The government has all the information and should have taken appropriate action in the matter. Moreover, the use of such comments against a former Supreme Court judge should be avoided. Not only that, he is also the opposition’s vice president nominee,” senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.
According to the Congress veteran, the grand old party was always against the practice of “Salwa Judum”. “We were against the use of tribals to fight the Naxal menace from the beginning. This was the duty of the state government and not the so-called SPOs. A large number of tribal youths were killed during the Salwa Judum practice,” said Deo.
He further said that Mahendra Karma, who had led the Salwa Judum movement and later joined the Congress after leaving the CPI(M), was killed in the worst-ever Naxal attack in the state in 2013. “Mahendra Karma was killed in the 2013 Jiram Valley Naxal attack in which the entire top state leadership of the Congress was killed. We bore the brunt of the Naxal menace and lost our colleagues to violence. We know how painful it was,” Deo said.
Naxals had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders during the party's ‘parivartan rally’ in Jiram Valley in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on May 25, 2013, killing 29, including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of the opposition Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla.
On Friday, the home minister alleged that Justice Reddy was the person who helped Naxalism, as he gave the Salwa Judum judgment. “If the Salwa Judum judgement had not been given, the Naxal terrorism would have ended by 2020. He is the person who was inspired by the ideology that gave the Salwa Judum judgment,” he said, addressing a media conclave in Kochi.
Shah was referring to the 2011 Supreme Court judgement delivered by Justice Reddy, which had banned the practice of “Salwa Judum”, under which tribal youths used to be armed and deployed as special police officers to fight the left-wing extremist groups in Chhattisgarh.
The top court order had said that the SPOs, or Special Police Officers, should be immediately disarmed and noted that the move to use civilians to fight Maoist insurgency was illegal and unconstitutional. The BJP under chief minister Raman Singh ruled Chhattisgarh then.
According to Congress Working Committee member Kamleshwar Patel, the home minister’s remarks against Justice Reddy were not only undesirable, but they also showed that the ruling NDA was worried about the vice president election.
“The attempt is to defame the opposition candidate for the vice president post. He is a learnt person and a former top court judge who has lived by the Constitution all his life. He has been chosen by the opposition carefully. He is now attracting support from a lot of parties due to his clean image. This has made the ruling NDA worried. Hence, they are targeting him. But such attempts will not affect Justice Reddy. The people have realised how the NDA tries to defame and target the opposition leaders,” Patel told ETV Bharat.
Patel further said that the opposition candidate was also being targeted, as the INDIA bloc had launched a big nationwide movement against the ‘vote theft’ exposed by the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi. “The entire opposition has rallied behind our leader, who is getting popular in the ongoing Bihar yatra. Obviously, the NDA does not like that,” said Patel.
The Congress government in the state had appointed a panel to probe the Jiram Valley attack, as the grand old party wanted to find the truth behind the Naxal attack on its top leadership. The report has been submitted to the governor.
On his part, Justice Reddy had responded to the home minister’s remarks, saying that it was an order of the Supreme Court.
