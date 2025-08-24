ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Undesirable, Unfair’: Congress On Amit Shah’s ‘Helped Naxalism’ Remark Against VP Nominee Justice Reddy

New Delhi: The Congress was miffed over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “helped Naxalism” comment against the opposition INDIA bloc vice president nominee Justice B Sudarshan Reddy and said the remarks were in “bad taste”.

“The remarks coming from the Union Home Minister are surprising and in bad taste. The government has all the information and should have taken appropriate action in the matter. Moreover, the use of such comments against a former Supreme Court judge should be avoided. Not only that, he is also the opposition’s vice president nominee,” senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

According to the Congress veteran, the grand old party was always against the practice of “Salwa Judum”. “We were against the use of tribals to fight the Naxal menace from the beginning. This was the duty of the state government and not the so-called SPOs. A large number of tribal youths were killed during the Salwa Judum practice,” said Deo.

He further said that Mahendra Karma, who had led the Salwa Judum movement and later joined the Congress after leaving the CPI(M), was killed in the worst-ever Naxal attack in the state in 2013. “Mahendra Karma was killed in the 2013 Jiram Valley Naxal attack in which the entire top state leadership of the Congress was killed. We bore the brunt of the Naxal menace and lost our colleagues to violence. We know how painful it was,” Deo said.

Naxals had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders during the party's ‘parivartan rally’ in Jiram Valley in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on May 25, 2013, killing 29, including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of the opposition Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla.

On Friday, the home minister alleged that Justice Reddy was the person who helped Naxalism, as he gave the Salwa Judum judgment. “If the Salwa Judum judgement had not been given, the Naxal terrorism would have ended by 2020. He is the person who was inspired by the ideology that gave the Salwa Judum judgment,” he said, addressing a media conclave in Kochi.

Shah was referring to the 2011 Supreme Court judgement delivered by Justice Reddy, which had banned the practice of “Salwa Judum”, under which tribal youths used to be armed and deployed as special police officers to fight the left-wing extremist groups in Chhattisgarh.