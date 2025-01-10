ETV Bharat / bharat

Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Taken To AIIMS For Nose Surgery

Chhota Rajan was taken to AIIMS in New Delhi for nose operation. He is likely to be brought back to Tihar Jail after his operation.

Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Taken To AIIMS For Nose Surgery
File photo of Chhota Rajan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan was taken to AIIMS here for a medical surgery, prison officials said on Friday. Sharing details, the officials said that he was taken to AIIMS on Thursday for a minor nose operation.

The surgery was advised by the doctors and he is likely to be brought back to Tihar Jail after his operation, said a senior prison officer. He will be kept in prison hospital under doctors' observation. Security has been tightened in and around the hospital as a precautionary measure.

New Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan was taken to AIIMS here for a medical surgery, prison officials said on Friday. Sharing details, the officials said that he was taken to AIIMS on Thursday for a minor nose operation.

The surgery was advised by the doctors and he is likely to be brought back to Tihar Jail after his operation, said a senior prison officer. He will be kept in prison hospital under doctors' observation. Security has been tightened in and around the hospital as a precautionary measure.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNDERWORLD DONNOSE SURGERYAIIMSCHHOTA RAJAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.