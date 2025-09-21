ETV Bharat / bharat

Underwater Excavation Begins At Ancient Port City Poompuhar In Tamil Nadu

Poompuhar, also known as Kaveripoompattinam, is located in the present-day Mayiladuthurai district. It was a major maritime trade hub during the Sangam period.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) has begun a new underwater excavation project off the coast of Poompuhar, an ancient port city. Minister for Industries and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu announced the initiative on social media, terming it part of the broader efforts to document the state’s antiquity.

The excavation is being conducted in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University to uncover submerged evidence of one of the earliest known modern Tamil civilisations. Poompuhar, also known as Kaveripoompattinam, is located in the present-day Mayiladuthurai district. It was a major maritime trade hub during the Sangam period.

According to officials, the renewed interest of archaeologists in the place started following earlier studies, including a 2001 deep-sea exploration by British researcher Graham Hancock, who proposed that the city may have been one of the world’s first urban civilisations.

“A similar project was done by the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) between 1990 and 1993. It concluded underwater surveys in the region and found circular wells and baked brick structures consistent with Sangam-era architecture. However, the project was halted due to a lack of funding,” they said.

Ever since the NIO survey was halted, archaeologists have been pursuing the resumption of underwater exploration in Poompuhar and along the southern coast, including Kanniyakumari. Professor K. Rajan and Joint Director of Archaeology Sivanandham are leading the current excavation.

Previous discoveries at Keezhadi, Sivakalai, Adichanallur and other sites have already pushed back the timeline of Tamil civilisation by thousands of years.

TAMIL NADUPOOMPUHARUNDERWATER EXCAVATION IN TAMIL NADU

