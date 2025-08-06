Underground Coal Mining Generates Less Dust Than Opencast Mining: Coal Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said underground coal mining generates significantly less dust and noise pollution compared to opencast mining, in response to a question in Lok Sabha on the benefits of underground coal mining over open-cast mining in terms of land use, environmental sustainability and safety of operations.

He said underground coal mining offers several advantages, particularly from environmental, land-use, and social perspectives. Since underground mining causes minimal disturbance to surface features, it results in reduced damage to infrastructure, agricultural land, forests, and habitation areas, he added.

"From an environmental standpoint, underground mining generates significantly less dust and noise pollution compared to opencast mining. It is also well-suited for extracting deep-seated coal reserves, which are often of higher quality. Moreover, underground mining leaves a smaller surface footprint, thereby contributing to lower indirect greenhouse gas emissions associated with land degradation and loss of vegetation," Reddy said.

He said underground mines are generally less susceptible to adverse weather conditions such as heavy rains or flooding, which can disrupt surface mining operations. This makes underground mining relatively safer throughout the year due to varying climatic conditions.

In response to another question on whether the government has introduced any new policy measures aimed at encouraging or promoting underground coal mining in the country, Reddy said, "0Yes, the government has taken steps to promote underground coal mining. In this regard, the methodology dated 28.05.2020 for auctioning coal and lignite mines/blocks for the sale of coal/lignite on a revenue-sharing basis has been amended vide order dated 23.04.2025 to provide specific incentives for underground mines."

He said these incentives apply to bidders participating in the auction of coal or lignite mines reserved for underground mining.