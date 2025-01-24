Under Trump 2.0, Beyond India, Commitment To Other South Asian Countries Remains Ambiguous, Says Former Ambasaddor To US Navtej Sarna

New Delhi: India and the United States of America share a vibrant and multifaceted partnership, intricately woven together by common democratic principles, strong economic ties, and aligned strategic interests.

This relationship has gradually transformed into a pivotal element for fostering regional stability and enhancing global governance. The return of Trump to White House presents a critical opportunity to delve into how this partnership may evolve and what significant repercussions it might have, especially for the dynamics of South Asia and the broader global order.

Is South Asia likely to become a focal point for the Trump administration? The region is currently undergoing substantial political transformations, highlighted by a regime shift in Bangladesh and the growing presence of Chinese influence across various South Asian nations. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, India’s former ambassador to US, Navtej Sarna said, “The Trump administration has just begun his tenure, and it is essential for us to closely observe the importance they assign to South Asia in their foreign policy agenda. It is evident that China will be at the forefront of their strategic priorities". He said the complexities of China's actions will not only capture the administration's attention in South Asia but also span across the broader Indo-Pacific region and other critical areas. "This indicates a significant shift in the US approach, as the ongoing strategic competition between the United States and China is expected to intensify, increasing tensions and possibly leading to a more confrontational stance. The implications of this competition are vast, influencing diplomatic relations, trade policies, and regional security dynamics. Therefore, it is crucial for policymakers and observers alike to remain vigilant and informed about how these developments will shape the geopolitical landscape in the coming years," said the former diplomat.

On being asked if the Quad will play a significant role in Trump’s foreign policy agenda, the ex-ambassador noted that the Trump administration has made its interest in the Quad abundantly clear. “Just hours after taking office, the Secretary of State engaged in discussions with four foreign ministers from the previous Trump administration right in Washington, showcasing an immediate and strategic focus on the Quad alliance. This quick initiative signals an intention to prioritize and strengthen the Quad's role in international relations", said Sarna. It was during Trump's first term that the Quad was not only revived but also elevated to a summit-level partnership, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic collaboration. Given this trajectory, we can anticipate robust and positive developments in this crucial international alliance moving forward”, he added.

The new US administration has placed India at the forefront of its foreign policy agenda, actively seeking to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. India, on the other hand, is strategically aligning itself with this approach, embracing a more transactional mindset reminiscent of the past negotiations under Trump's leadership. This includes discussions around immigration, such as discussing visas in support of immigration, exploring opportunities to lower tariffs in exchange for enhanced access to the vast Indian market. It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Modi's government has previous experience navigating relationships with Trump and by drawing on those lessons, India aims to craft agreements that benefit both nations, fostering a partnership characterized by mutual gain and cooperation.

As per reports, in February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Trump in Washington even as diplomats from both countries are working to finalize the arrangements. The crucial meeting comes at a time of growing concern regarding potential tariffs that the US president has signalled might be imposed on India and fellow BRICS nations following his inauguration. Such a dialogue could likely pave the way for stronger economic ties and mutual understanding between these significant global players.