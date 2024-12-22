ETV Bharat / bharat

Under Rozgar Mela, PM Modi To Distribute Over 71000 Appointment Letters To Recruits In Govt Depts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various central government departments on Monday via videoconferencing, his office said.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed recruits through videoconferencing around 10:30 am on Monday. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the PMO said.