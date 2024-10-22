ETV Bharat / bharat

Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru; One Worker Dead, Two Injured

An under-construction building collapsed in Babusapally, Bengaluru, due to heavy rains on Tuesday, resulting in one worker's death and injuries to two others.

An under-construction building collapsed in Babusapally under the Hennur Police Station area in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains.
An under-construction building collapsed in Babusapally under the Hennur Police Station area in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

Bengaluru: One worker was killed and two others suffered injuries when an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapally under the Hennur Police Station area in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Rescue operations are underway as it is suspected that more than 10 workers were trapped under the debris. The Hennur police have arrived at the scene to assist the rescue operations.

The intense rainfall in the city has caused widespread disruption, with rainwater flooding roads in several areas, including Yelahanka, Malleshwar and Silk Board. Many homes are also experiencing significant flooding.

