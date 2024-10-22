Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru; One Worker Dead, Two Injured

Bengaluru: One worker was killed and two others suffered injuries when an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapally under the Hennur Police Station area in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Rescue operations are underway as it is suspected that more than 10 workers were trapped under the debris. The Hennur police have arrived at the scene to assist the rescue operations.

The intense rainfall in the city has caused widespread disruption, with rainwater flooding roads in several areas, including Yelahanka, Malleshwar and Silk Board. Many homes are also experiencing significant flooding.