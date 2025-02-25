'Child Sacrifice' In UP: Uncle Along With Tantric Kills 10-Year-Old Nephew For Siddhi, Hidden Treasures; Both Arrested

Raebareli: An uncle allegedly sacrificed his 10-year-old nephew as a human sacrifice under the influence of a tantric in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested the uncle and the tantric involved in the child sacrifice case which was reported under the Salon police station limits.

Additional SP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said that on February 19, the body of a 10-year-old child was found in a suspicious condition near a pond in Raja Ka Purwa Samsapur Khalsa of Salon police station area. The child's father Rakesh Gautam, a resident of Raja Ka Purwa, lodged a complaint at the police station. Since then, the police have been investigating. Revealing details, the ASP said that Dilbagh Gautam, a resident of Mohammadabad, who is the child's maternal uncle, and the tantric Guddu Baba, who performed the sacrifice, have been arrested.

ASP Sinha said that the accused Dilbagh, while confessing to the murder, said that one day, Guddu Baba had performed a water miracle due to which his mother started recovering. Dilbagh was very impressed by that and started learning tantra-mantra under Guddu Baba, the ASP said. Later, the tantric told Dilbagh that if he wanted to cure his mother, attain siddhi in tantra-mantra and get hidden treasure, then he would have to sacrifice a tainted child, the police officer said.

The ASP further said that after this, Dilbagh planned to sacrifice Sudhir, the only son of his distant relative Rakesh Gautam because the child had a burn mark (scar) on his forehead. As per their plan, on 18 February at around 4:00 pm, Dilbagh reached Raja Ka Purwa village and seeing Sudhir alone, gave him 10 rupees and took him to Hanumanganj temple, the ASP said.

Guddu Baba told Dilbagh that the child will have to be sacrificed near his village, only then he will get the expected benefits, the police said, adding that after that, at around 9:00 pm, Dilbagh returned to his relative Rakesh's house and started looking for the child to mislead and avoid suspicion. At around 11:00 pm, as per the plan, Dilbagh and Guddu Baba made the child sit in the middle of their motorcycle and took him to a place outside the village. There, they laid Sudhir down on the banks of the lake.

ASP said that Dilbagh held Sudhir's hands and legs while Guddu Baba performed tantric rituals and then attacked the child with a sharp iron rod, due to which the victim died within a short time. After this, both the accused picked up the child's body and left it in an isolated place near the lake. The wooden plank on which the child was sacrificed was also burnt to erase evidence. In this case, the police recovered the murder weapon based on information given by the accused and then arrested both of them.