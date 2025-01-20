ETV Bharat / bharat

Uncertainty Surrounds Maoist Leader Damodar's Fate Amid Encounter Rumours

Damodar's photo was not among the Naxalites killed in an encounter at Bijapur recently.

The rumour that Telangana State Maoist Committee Secretary Bade Chokkarao, also known as Damodar, was killed in an encounter in the Pujarikanker forests of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, has sparked widespread speculation
File photo of Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Updated : Jan 20, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

Tadvai: The rumour that Telangana State Maoist Committee Secretary Bade Chokkarao, also known as Damodar, was killed in an encounter in the Pujarikanker forests of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, has sparked widespread speculations. Both Chhattisgarh Police and Telangana's Intelligence Department remain silent on the matter, fueling uncertainty about the veracity of the claims.

Was Damodar among the dead?

Rumours on Damodar’s death circulated repeatedly after major encounters between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. In most cases, they have proven to be false. However, this time, the scenario is different. Damodar's photo was not among the Naxalites killed in an encounter at Bijapur recently. But a statement reportedly issued by the Maoist Bastar Division Committee claims that Damodar was 'martyred'. This raises doubts about his actual fate, especially as his body has not yet been traced.

Damodar’s security and track record

Damodar has been a key figure in the Maoist movement for the last over three decades. Hailing from Kalvapalli village, a stronghold of Maoists, he was inspired by leaders like Bade Prabhakar, Murali, Srikanth, and Sarakka. Known for his strategic acumen and self-defense skills, Damodar has reportedly never been injured in an encounter despite numerous clashes with security forces. As the Secretary of the State Committee, Damodar enjoys three-tier security within the banned outfit, making it highly unlikely for him to be caught off guard. Villagers close to the movement insist that Damodar's death in this encounter is improbable.

The mystery of photos

Recently, photos of Damodar surfaced on social media, raising questions on his whereabouts. The Maoists are typically careful about concealing their leaders’ identities. It is unclear whether the photos were released by the Maoists themselves or obtained by the police through informers. However, the sudden appearance of the images has sparked speculations among villagers and sympathizers, deepening the mystery surrounding Damodar's fate.

Uncertainty persists

With no official confirmation from authorities and conflicting narratives, the truth about Damodar remains unclear.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Forces In Bijapur; Gunfire Continues

Five Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bijapur Carried Total Bounty Of Rs 15 Lakh

Tadvai: The rumour that Telangana State Maoist Committee Secretary Bade Chokkarao, also known as Damodar, was killed in an encounter in the Pujarikanker forests of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, has sparked widespread speculations. Both Chhattisgarh Police and Telangana's Intelligence Department remain silent on the matter, fueling uncertainty about the veracity of the claims.

Was Damodar among the dead?

Rumours on Damodar’s death circulated repeatedly after major encounters between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. In most cases, they have proven to be false. However, this time, the scenario is different. Damodar's photo was not among the Naxalites killed in an encounter at Bijapur recently. But a statement reportedly issued by the Maoist Bastar Division Committee claims that Damodar was 'martyred'. This raises doubts about his actual fate, especially as his body has not yet been traced.

Damodar’s security and track record

Damodar has been a key figure in the Maoist movement for the last over three decades. Hailing from Kalvapalli village, a stronghold of Maoists, he was inspired by leaders like Bade Prabhakar, Murali, Srikanth, and Sarakka. Known for his strategic acumen and self-defense skills, Damodar has reportedly never been injured in an encounter despite numerous clashes with security forces. As the Secretary of the State Committee, Damodar enjoys three-tier security within the banned outfit, making it highly unlikely for him to be caught off guard. Villagers close to the movement insist that Damodar's death in this encounter is improbable.

The mystery of photos

Recently, photos of Damodar surfaced on social media, raising questions on his whereabouts. The Maoists are typically careful about concealing their leaders’ identities. It is unclear whether the photos were released by the Maoists themselves or obtained by the police through informers. However, the sudden appearance of the images has sparked speculations among villagers and sympathizers, deepening the mystery surrounding Damodar's fate.

Uncertainty persists

With no official confirmation from authorities and conflicting narratives, the truth about Damodar remains unclear.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Forces In Bijapur; Gunfire Continues

Five Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bijapur Carried Total Bounty Of Rs 15 Lakh

Last Updated : Jan 20, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAOISTENCOUNTERTELANGANABADE CHOKKARAO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.