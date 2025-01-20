ETV Bharat / bharat

Uncertainty Surrounds Maoist Leader Damodar's Fate Amid Encounter Rumours

Tadvai: The rumour that Telangana State Maoist Committee Secretary Bade Chokkarao, also known as Damodar, was killed in an encounter in the Pujarikanker forests of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, has sparked widespread speculations. Both Chhattisgarh Police and Telangana's Intelligence Department remain silent on the matter, fueling uncertainty about the veracity of the claims.

Was Damodar among the dead?

Rumours on Damodar’s death circulated repeatedly after major encounters between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. In most cases, they have proven to be false. However, this time, the scenario is different. Damodar's photo was not among the Naxalites killed in an encounter at Bijapur recently. But a statement reportedly issued by the Maoist Bastar Division Committee claims that Damodar was 'martyred'. This raises doubts about his actual fate, especially as his body has not yet been traced.

Damodar’s security and track record

Damodar has been a key figure in the Maoist movement for the last over three decades. Hailing from Kalvapalli village, a stronghold of Maoists, he was inspired by leaders like Bade Prabhakar, Murali, Srikanth, and Sarakka. Known for his strategic acumen and self-defense skills, Damodar has reportedly never been injured in an encounter despite numerous clashes with security forces. As the Secretary of the State Committee, Damodar enjoys three-tier security within the banned outfit, making it highly unlikely for him to be caught off guard. Villagers close to the movement insist that Damodar's death in this encounter is improbable.