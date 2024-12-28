Telugu Pride Soars Beyond Borders: Community Fighting All Odds To Preserve Language & Culture

Amaravati: Despite numerous challenges, Telugu-speaking communities across India and beyond are exhibiting immense pride and love for their language and culture. It seems they are committed to protecting their heritage, to gain recognition, and at the same time preserve the literature and traditions.
Telugu In The Lok Sabha: A Bold Statement
Newly-elected MP from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, K Gopinath, took everyone by surprise when he chose to take oath in Telugu in the Lok Sabha. This simple yet powerful act earned him widespread praise, not just from the Telugu states but also from Telugu communities worldwide.
“We are a Telugu family settled in Tamil Nadu. Even though I am standing here as an MP, I proudly embrace my mother tongue. There is no shame in speaking it, nor any fear in flaunting my roots. Speaking Telugu is a matter of pride, not something to shy away from. Even in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, I have often spoken in Telugu,” Gopinath stated.
His bold statements struck a chord with many, encouraging people to take pride in and honour their roots and shed any sort of hesitation about speaking in their native language.
Telugu Presence Across India
Over decades, many Telugu families migrated to other states, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in search of work and better opportunities in trade and business. Moreover, the division of states led to Telugu-majority regions being merged with neighboring states. Consequently, a significant Telugu-speaking population resides outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today, succeeding in various fields while simultaneously being able to preserve their language and culture.
Telugu Roots In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is home to nearly two crore Telugu-speaking people, according to the linguistic and Telugu associations. Under the rule of Telugu Nayaka kings, cities like Kanchi and Madurai emerged as strongholds of Telugu culture, while Thanjavur saw Telugu as a court language under Maratha rulers.
However, over the years, Telugu language has faced significant setbacks due to the imposition of Tamil as the sole language in the region, to an extent that many Telugu medium schools were closed and several property belonging to Telugu institutions were alienated. Despite all these setbacks, the community is going all out to keep its traditions alive, through books and resources provided by the Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao International Telugu Center affiliated with the Telugu University. It is pertinent to note that words from centuries-old Telugu are in use among the Tamil Nadu Telugu community even today.
Telugu's Recognition In West Bengal
Years of persistent efforts by the Telugu diaspora finally paid off when West Bengal recognised Telugu as an official language. The Telugu population, particularly concentrated in Kolkata, 24 Parganas, and Midnapore, constitutes significant number of voters, 35% in Kharagpur alone. Telugu schools are run by the state government in Titagarh and other areas, while the Andhra Association manages a Telugu school in Kalighat, Kolkata. These associations are actively promoting Telugu heritage through festivals and conferences.
Literary Push In Maharashtra
Maharashtra is home to over one crore Telugu-speaking people, especially in the districts bordering Telangana and in 20 assembly constituencies. Their collective efforts towards language preservation led to establishment of the Maharashtra State Telugu Literary Academy two years ago, with government funding to support Telugu language development programmes. Every year, organizations like the Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra hold festivals, cultural programmes, and language training under the banner ‘Telugubadi’.
Telugu Community In Andaman
Housing nearly 2.3 lakh Telugus, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has strengthened the cultural ties like none other. Telugu is taught up to higher levels in educational institutions across the region, particularly in Port Blair and Haddo. The Telugu community organises collective celebrations of Telugu festivals through the Andhra Association.
Language Pride In Karnataka And Odisha
In Karnataka and Odisha, millions of Telugu speakers actively maintain their linguistic identity. Be it in daily conversations or schools, the love for Telugu remains strong, as for them, Telugu continues to be a medium of communication both at home and in schools.
Voices Of Pride And Action
Ganji Jagan Babu, President of the Federation of Telugu Associations in Maharashtra, highlighted collective efforts to set up a Telugu Cultural Center in Shirdi and a Telugu Department at Mumbai University. "Though I studied in Marathi-medium schools, my parents made sure I learned Telugu. We want to keep our language and culture alive through such initiatives," he opined.
Manikyarao from Andaman and Nicobar Islands recalled how Telugu people once hesitated to openly embrace their language due to external influences, but things have changed now because of a strong political and cultural shift.
Dr GV Poornachandu, General Secretary of the World Telugu Writers' Conference, urged state governments to support these communities with innovative tools like AI to preserve and promote Telugu worldwide. “Despite challenges, Telugus outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have displayed remarkable affection for their language. State governments must take proactive measures, implementing modern tools like AI to preserve the Telugu language globally,” he said.
