Telugu Pride Soars Beyond Borders: Community Fighting All Odds To Preserve Language & Culture

Amaravati: Despite numerous challenges, Telugu-speaking communities across India and beyond are exhibiting immense pride and love for their language and culture. It seems they are committed to protecting their heritage, to gain recognition, and at the same time preserve the literature and traditions.

Telugu In The Lok Sabha: A Bold Statement

Newly-elected MP from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, K Gopinath, took everyone by surprise when he chose to take oath in Telugu in the Lok Sabha. This simple yet powerful act earned him widespread praise, not just from the Telugu states but also from Telugu communities worldwide.

“We are a Telugu family settled in Tamil Nadu. Even though I am standing here as an MP, I proudly embrace my mother tongue. There is no shame in speaking it, nor any fear in flaunting my roots. Speaking Telugu is a matter of pride, not something to shy away from. Even in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, I have often spoken in Telugu,” Gopinath stated.

His bold statements struck a chord with many, encouraging people to take pride in and honour their roots and shed any sort of hesitation about speaking in their native language.

Telugu Presence Across India

Over decades, many Telugu families migrated to other states, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in search of work and better opportunities in trade and business. Moreover, the division of states led to Telugu-majority regions being merged with neighboring states. Consequently, a significant Telugu-speaking population resides outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today, succeeding in various fields while simultaneously being able to preserve their language and culture.

Telugu Roots In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is home to nearly two crore Telugu-speaking people, according to the linguistic and Telugu associations. Under the rule of Telugu Nayaka kings, cities like Kanchi and Madurai emerged as strongholds of Telugu culture, while Thanjavur saw Telugu as a court language under Maratha rulers.

However, over the years, Telugu language has faced significant setbacks due to the imposition of Tamil as the sole language in the region, to an extent that many Telugu medium schools were closed and several property belonging to Telugu institutions were alienated. Despite all these setbacks, the community is going all out to keep its traditions alive, through books and resources provided by the Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao International Telugu Center affiliated with the Telugu University. It is pertinent to note that words from centuries-old Telugu are in use among the Tamil Nadu Telugu community even today.

Telugu's Recognition In West Bengal