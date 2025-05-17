DDA To Expedite PM-UDAY Scheme For Granting Property Rights In Delhi's Unauthorized Colonies

NEW DELHI: Before the 2024 Delhi Assembly elections, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to speed up the process of giving property ownership rights to people living in unauthorized colonies. Special camps were also asked to be held to help people register under the PM-UDAY scheme, which entails granting ownership rights to property to those living in unauthorized colonies. But the results have not been as expected.

Over the last four months, from December 2024 to March 2025, more than 6,700 people have gained ownership rights of their properties under the PM-UDAY Yojana, which began in December 2019. In the past five years, only around 30,000 people have benefited from the scheme, but compared to the estimated 40 lakh people living in these colonies, this number is very low. Now the DDA is considering ways to increase the coverage.

The plan is to cover residents of 1,731 unauthorized colonies in Delhi. However, the process involves many formalities, which makes it hard for people to complete their applications. According to the Lieutenant Governor's office, the scheme was moving slowly before November 2024. To change this, the Lieutenant Governor asked the DDA to set up special single-window camps on weekends. At these camps, people could apply or correct mistakes in old applications. This helped, but by March 2025, only 6,700 people had received property documents.

What Experts Say: Urban affairs expert Jagdish Mamgain said that despite many efforts made, the scheme did not pick up the pace as it should. He said that this scheme could bring good benefits to people residing in unauthorized colonies by providing basic facilities and improving their overall living standards. The main problem is missing documents and a slow online system, he added. He suggested making the process faster and simpler.

Goal of the PM-UDAY scheme: The Central Government launched this scheme five years ago. Its aim is to give legal property rights to people living in unauthorized colonies of Delhi. Under this scheme, residents of illegal colonies can legally sell and buy their properties after getting ownership rights. If this work had been expedited, more than 1700 unauthorized colonies would have been covered by now, helping the residents get bank loans and also it would have made it easier for them to buy and sell property legally.

The scheme is completely free, and people can apply online through the PM-UDAY website. According to the Delhi planning department, the number of unauthorized colonies has gone up from 607 in 1983 to over 1,700 today, which shows how important this scheme is.