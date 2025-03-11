Unauthorised Loudspeakers On Mosques Will Be Removed: Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: During the second phase of the Budget Session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a reply to a question, said that unauthorised loudspeakers on mosques will be removed.

The issue was raised by BJP lawmaker Atul Bhatkhalkar, who appealed for their removal. "I raised the issue of unauthorised loudspeakers on mosques during the discussions. Based on the Supreme Court verdict, I requested that loudspeakers on unauthorised mosques be removed. Responding to this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the unauthorised loudspeakers on the mosques will be removed soon, and action will be taken by the Home Department for this," Bhatkhalkar said.

"Horns are blown loudly from mosques in the name of Azaan in the morning and evening. These horns should be stopped. The Bombay High Court has given an order on this. Will a time-bound program be drawn up?" Bhatkhalkar said in the assembly.

Fadnavis has assured in the assembly that senior officers from the police stations under whose jurisdiction the unauthorised horns fall will remove them.

"A police inspector should go to every place of worship and check whether permission has been obtained for the loudspeaker. If the decibel is found to have exceeded the permitted limit, the first step should be to inform the Pollution Control Board, and the second step should be to not grant permission again," Fadnavis said.

On January 25, 2025, the Bombay High Court ordered that rules for the prevention of noise pollution will not be violated by places of worship, including mosques. However, the order is yet to be implemented.