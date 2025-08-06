Unable To Represent My Constituency For Court Rider: Engineer Rashid Tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, accused in an alleged terror funding case, on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that he was unable to represent his constituency owing to a payment rider imposed on him to attend the parliamentary session.

Appearing before a bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Rashid sought the modification of an order passed by a coordinate bench directing him to deposit Rs four lakh with the prison authorities as travel expenses for attending Parliament.

During the hearing, the bench observed that when custody parole is granted, it is ordinarily at the cost of the person. At this, senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Rashid, said the condition was unreasonable because "he (Rashid) is an elected representative of the people of a parliamentary constituency and unable to represent them due to inability to pay the same".

"If the condition imposed is such that he is unable to go (to the parliament), we are interfering with the basic elements of democracy in this country," Hariharan continued, claiming that when Rashid took the oath, "the state never asked for expenses".

"These are conditions imposed to somehow see to it that the voice of my constituency is not heard in Parliament," he added, pointing out that he was not seeking a review of the order but only the modification of the conditions. "The order is that he be taken into custody, subject to conditions. I am saying the condition is erroneous, amounting to defeating the order itself," he said.

Hariharan said the Patiala House Court has asked his client to pay Rs 17 lakh as a security deposit to participate in the Parliament session from July 29 to August 4, which turned out to be a punishment for representing the people of his constituency.

The bench posted the matter for August 12. The Baramulla MP, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing trial in a terror funding case with allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2017 terror-funding case.

He was granted a month's interim bail in September last year to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election. The NIA's FIR alleged that Rashid's name cropped up during the interrogation of businessman and co-accused Zahoor Watali.