Unable to Pay Rs 200 Weekly Installment, Couple Ends Lives In Telangana's Bhupalapalli

Bhupalapalli: In a tragic incident on New Year at Kamalapur village in Bhupalapalli mandal, a poor couple ended their lives after being harassed by private money lenders.

While Banoth Devender (37) and his wife Chandana (32) subsisted on agriculture, their children Rishi (14) and Jaswant (12) study at a government school. A few months back, Chandana, along with a few other women of the village, had borrowed Rs 2.50 lakh from a private lender, committing to pay Rs 200 every week as installment. Despite paying regularly for years, she fell behind in her payment in recent months due to the illness of her husband and children. The mounting pressure from the lender, coupled with the family's worsening financial strain, took a severe toll on their mental health.

On December 6, unable to cope with the stress, Chandana attempted to take her own life by ingesting grass medicine. Neighbors rushed her to MGM Hospital, where she was treated for her condition. On December 20, Devender, deeply disturbed by his wife's condition, took his own life by hanging at his home. Chandana passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Now orphaned, their two children are left without their parents. The villagers have appealed the government for assistance for the children. Bhupalpally CI Naresh Kumar said a case has been filed and investigation is underway.

Back in 2019, a suspected call money racket created flutters in the city as an elderly man succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. There were apprehensions that the man had fallen prey to call money racket, but police later denied the same while holding a press conference.

Vijayawada DCP Harshavardhan told media that the deceased was running a transport business and had borrowed money from two people named Sarada and Ameer. Sarada had asked Rao to register some part of his property in her name as he was unable to pay the interest amount. Rao later registered two cents of land owned by him in the name of the private money lender. Later on June 24, he burnt himself at his residence in Chodavaram village.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.