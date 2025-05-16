ETV Bharat / bharat

UN Probes Reports Of Rohingya Refugees Cast Into Sea By Indian Navy

New Delhi: Shocked over reports that several Rohingya people were cast into the sea from Indian navy vessels, the United Nations Human Rights Commission has started an inquiry into the matter. Terming the incident as unconscionable and unacceptable acts, the office of the UN Human Rights Commissioner urged the Indian government to refrain from inhumane and life-threatening treatment of Rohingya refugees, including their repatriation into perilous conditions in Myanmar.

“The idea that Rohingya refugees have been cast into the sea from naval vessels is nothing short of outrageous. I am seeking further information and testimony regarding these developments and implore the Indian government to provide a full accounting of what happened,” said Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.

“I am deeply concerned by what appears to be a blatant disregard for the lives and safety of those who require international protection. Such cruel actions would be an affront to human decency and represent a serious violation of the principle of non-refoulement, a fundamental tenet of international law that prohibits states from returning individuals to a territory where they face threats to their lives or freedom,” Andrews said.

Any forced repatriation of Rohingya refugees, who face the threat of violence, persecution and other grave human rights violations in Myanmar, must end, he said. Late last week, Indian authorities reportedly detained dozens of Rohingya refugees living in Delhi, many or all of whom held refugee identification documents.

Approximately 40 members of this group were reportedly blindfolded and flown to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and then transferred to an Indian naval ship. After the boat crossed the Andaman Sea, the refugees were reportedly given life jackets, forced into the sea, and made to swim to an island in Myanmar territory. The refugees are reported to have survived the swim to shore, but their current whereabouts and condition are unknown.