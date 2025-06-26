ETV Bharat / bharat

UN: India Calls Out Pak's Attempts To Deflect Attention From Atrocities Committed Against Children

United Nations: India strongly rejected Pakistan’s “unwarranted aspersions” over UN processes and attempts to deflect attention from atrocities committed against children in the country and rampant cross-border terrorism, asserting that the world has not forgotten the Pahalgam attacks. “I am constrained to respond to the politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan, one of the grave violators of the CAAC (Children and Armed Conflict) agenda,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish said.

In a statement at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Effective strategies to end and prevent grave violations against children’ Wednesday, Harish said that Pakistan is casting unwarranted aspersions over UN processes and also smearing India at various discussions to pursue their nefarious agenda.

“We reject this attempt by Pakistan to deflect attention from the atrocities committed against children in their country, as highlighted in the Secretary General’s report, as well as their rampant cross border terrorism,” Harish said.

Harish said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ report on CAAC provides details of serious violations against children in armed conflict in Pakistan. Secretary General has “expressed concern at the rise in such grave violations reported including attacks against schools, particularly girls’ schools, against health workers, and about the incidents in the border areas with Afghanistan where a series of killing and maiming of Afghan children was directly attributed to cross border shelling and air strikes by Pakistani armed forces!”

“To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical,” Harish said.

He told the Council that the world has not forgotten the “savage targeted attacks” by Pakistani and Pakistani-trained terrorists killing 26 tourists in India in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

He noted that the Security Council had issued a Press Statement on April 25 that had underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act accountable and bring them to justice. India had undertaken non-escalatory, proportionate and focused attacks that targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites on May 7 in response through Operation Sindoor, he said, while pointing out that terrorists killed in these attacks were given state funerals by Pakistan.