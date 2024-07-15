Uma Bhagwati Temple Reopened After 34 Years In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Sunday threw open the ancient temple dedicated to goddess Uma Bhagwati at Brariangan in Shangus area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district .

He was accompanied by the deputy commissioner Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, senior superintendent of police Anantnag GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, officers from the district administration and office bearers of the Uma Bhagwati Asthapan Trust. The event was attended by a large number of devotees who lined up for the darshan of the deity.

The temple was reopened post restoration, after nearly thirty four years. During the re-opening, the idol of goddess Uma, which was brought from Rajasthan, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Union Minister while addressing the gathering of devotees said after the reopening, a large number of devotees will visit the temple. He said that the government’s commitment to a developed Jammu and Kashmir and the UTs own syncretic culture should go a long way to develop J&K into a prosperous and peaceful region.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner assured the gathering that full support from the administration shall be provided to facilitate the devotees visiting the shrine.

Notably, Uma Bhagwati temple at Brariangan in Anatnag is an ancient shrine where devotees used to come in large numbers from different parts of the J&K to pay obeisance to the goddess whose temple is situated amidst five springs. These springs are Brahma Kund, Vishnu Kund, Rudhra Kund and Shiv Shakti Kund.