ULFA Faction Issues Diktat Against Hindi Songs In Bohag Bihu Festival

Guwahati: With Rongali or Bohag Bihu around the corner, the anti-talk faction of the militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) has warned the organisers and prominent singers to avoid singing Hindi songs during the first seven days of the festival.

A statement issued by the ULFA faction on Thursday said as Hindi songs are in no way connected to the Bihu celebrations, they appeal to everyone to avoid performing such songs during the first seven days of the Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu.

The Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is one of the most colourful festivals celebrated across Assam. Bohag is the first month of the Assamese calendar and the Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the new Assamese calendar year.

"As the month of Bohag is approaching, most of the Bihu organising committees are busy making plans to host functions. However, of late there is a general tendency to organise functions which mainly focus on performances of Hindi songs. The ULFA-I would not allow this to happen," said a statement carrying the signature of the assistant publicity secretary of the banned organisation, Ishan Asom.

It appealed to the different Bihu committees in different parts of the state including the ones at Guwahati to refrain from organising functions that allow the performance of Hindi songs at least during the first seven days.

The organisations also appealed to all prominent singers of Assam including Zubeen Garg and Papon Angarag Mahanta to refrain from performing Hindi songs in the first week.