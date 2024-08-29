UK's University of Southampton Becomes First Foreign University to Set up India Campus Under NEP

New Delhi: The UK's University of Southampton has become the first foreign university to set up its offshore campus in India under the new National Education Policy, the Centre announced on Thursday. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in 2023 announced Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handed over a Letter of Intent (LoI) to university representatives at an event here. According to officials, the University of Southampton submitted a proposal for opening a branch campus in Gurugram that was approved by the UGC standing committee, comprising noted academics from India and abroad, for issuing a LoI as per regulations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar said, "The starting of an Indian campus of the University of Southampton will be beneficial for students, in terms of extending course and study opportunities in India, and for research, knowledge exchange, enterprise and engagement".

M Jagadesh Kumar added, "The Indian campus of the University of Southampton is expected to start its academic programmes in July 2025. The courses offered will be in subject focusing on: business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences".

The degrees awarded by the Indian campus of the University of Southampton will be the same as in host the University. The programmes offered in the branch campus of the University of Southampton in India will have the same academic and quality standards.

The University of Southampton is a founding member of the leading research-intensive UK Russell Group of universities. The varsity is a double top 100 university and is ranked as 81st in the QS World University Rankings, 2024, 97th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, 2024.

The University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023 were Gazette notified on 7th Nov 2023. Chairman, UGC constituted a Standing Committee to examine the matters related to the setting up of and operation of campuses of FHEIs in India. The online proposals of FHEIs for setting up and operation of their campuses in India were invited through a portal. (With agency inputs)