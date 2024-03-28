Ukraine FM to Arrive in Delhi Today to Seek New Delhi's Help

New Delhi: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is all set to arrive in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit at the invitation of the External Affairs minister. During his maiden visit, Kuleba will seek support from New Delhi for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

In a virtual press briefing ahead of his visit, Kuleba on Wednesday evening said, "I am coming to India at the invitation of S. Jaishankar, and I am looking forward to our meeting".

“I will have candid and comprehensive discussions in Delhi. The fact that I am travelling to India signifies our pursuit of opportunities for Ukraine.”

He noted that India’s cooperation with Ukraine, especially in economic projects and reconstruction activities, is highly welcome. “We regard India as a significant global power,” he added.

His visit comes just a few days after both Ukraine and the Russian President held a telephone conversation with PM Modi. Zelenskyy and Putin have invited Prime Minister Modi to visit their countries after the Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will have several engagements, including official meetings with the External Affairs Minister, Dr. Jaishankar, and Deputy NSA to discuss matters about the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He is also expected to interact with the business community.

Most likely, the agenda of his visit would revolve around the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, and Kyiv is keen to see India attend the summit.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has lasted two years, beginning on February 24th, 2022.