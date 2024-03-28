Ukraine FM to Arrive in Delhi Today to Seek New Delhi's Help

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is coming to India for a two-day visit at the invitation of MEA S. Jaishankar. They will both have candid discussions in Delhi. Kuleba's visit comes just a few days after PM Modi spoke over the phone with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy and Putin have sent invitations to Prime Minister Modi to visit their countries after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is coming to India for a two-day visit at the invitation of MEA S. Jaishankar. They will both have candid discussions in Delhi. Kuleba's visit comes just a few days after PM Modi spoke over the phone with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. They both have sent invitations to Prime Minister Modi to visit their countries after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is all set to arrive in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit at the invitation of the External Affairs minister. During his maiden visit, Kuleba will seek support from New Delhi for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

In a virtual press briefing ahead of his visit, Kuleba on Wednesday evening said, "I am coming to India at the invitation of S. Jaishankar, and I am looking forward to our meeting".

“I will have candid and comprehensive discussions in Delhi. The fact that I am travelling to India signifies our pursuit of opportunities for Ukraine.”

He noted that India’s cooperation with Ukraine, especially in economic projects and reconstruction activities, is highly welcome. “We regard India as a significant global power,” he added.

His visit comes just a few days after both Ukraine and the Russian President held a telephone conversation with PM Modi. Zelenskyy and Putin have invited Prime Minister Modi to visit their countries after the Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will have several engagements, including official meetings with the External Affairs Minister, Dr. Jaishankar, and Deputy NSA to discuss matters about the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He is also expected to interact with the business community.

Most likely, the agenda of his visit would revolve around the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, and Kyiv is keen to see India attend the summit.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has lasted two years, beginning on February 24th, 2022.

Read More

  1. Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba to begin 2-day India visit from Thursday, pitch for increased support
  2. PM Modi, Belgian Counterpart Agree to Enhance Cooperation, Support for Restoring Peace in West Asia

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.