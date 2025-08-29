ETV Bharat / bharat

Ukraine Won't Give up, Won't Accept Any Territorial Concessions: Envoy Polishchuka

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine's Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk asserted that Kyiv "will not give up and will not accept any territorial concessions". Interacting with PTI Videos on Thursday night, he suggested that Moscow has benefited from trading with New Delhi.

"Of course, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin benefited from trading with India and was given a huge discount for oil, but the problem is that he uses this money not to enhance the social wellness in Russia," the Ukrainian envoy alleged.

Claiming that Russia may face challenges in funding social programmes by next year, he said that it should "use this (oil) money for enhancing the social situation in Russia" and "not to feed the war".

Polishchuk's comments also come in the backdrop of the Trump administration in the US imposing 50 per cent tariff on Indian imported goods, which came into effect from August 27.

The India-US relations have taken a blow after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent additional duty on India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Polishchuk asserted that Ukraine "will not give up and will not accept any territorial concessions, or capitulation demands from Moscow". The Ukrainian envoy was asked about the remarks made by Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, who said that "the road to peace runs, at least partly, through New Delhi."