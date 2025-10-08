UK PM Starmer On First Official Visit To India Today; Trade, Investment, Tech Ties In Focus
PM Modi will meet his UK counterpart Keir Starmer and review aspects of India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his two-day visit to Mumbai.
New Delhi: For the first time since he came to power in 2024, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India today (October 8) on invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During this two-day visit, the two leaders will discuss bilateral partnership, including trade, investment and technology ties. They will take stock of the progress made across all aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with "Vision 2035”, a 10-year roadmap agreed alongside the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in July to build on the key pillars of the partnership.
Both leaders will engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators to explore opportunities presented by India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is believed to be a centrestage for future economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.
According to a statement issued by UK Government, Starmer will be accompanied with 125 of the UK’s most prominent CEOs, leading entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors and cultural institutions.
"Major household names such as Rolls-Royce, British Telecom, Diageo, London Stock Exchange and British Airways will join the Prime Minister’s delegation as he promises to secure opportunities for them to grow and expand into the Indian market – delivering growth and supporting jobs at home," read the statement.
Global Fintech Fest
On October 9, Modi and Starmer will attend the CEO Forum at Jio World Centre in Mumbai in the morning. At around 2:45 pm, the two leaders will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest, which will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from across the world.
The conference’s central theme, ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World’, powered by AI, augmented intelligence, innovation, and inclusion, highlights the convergence of technology and human insight in shaping an ethical and sustainable financial future.
This year’s edition is expected to attract a footfall of over 100,000 participants from more than 75 countries, making it one of the world’s largest fintech gatherings. It will feature participation from around 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, 400 exhibitors and 70 regulators representing both Indian and international jurisdictions.
Among the participating international institutions are renowned regulators such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Deutsche Bundesbank of Germany, Banque de France, and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Their participation underscores GFF’s growing stature as a global forum for financial policy dialogue and cooperation.
Trade, Investment, Tech Pacts In Focus
"The UK Prime Minister’s visit to India comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of our bilateral relationship, defined increasingly by partnership, shared prosperity, and mutual respect. The UK-India corridor stands as one of the most promising economic relationships globally, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth - grounded in innovation, opportunity, and mutual ambition,” said Richard Heald, who is part of the prime ministerial delegation.
The visit coinciding with both navies undertaking their joint Exercise Konkan in the Arabian Sea is symbolic of the opportunity for the delivery of significant defence technological and industrial partnerships between Indian and UK companies, including on naval electric propulsion.
According to the latest UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) statistics, total trade in goods and services between India and the UK is now estimated at around 44.1 billion pounds. The trade deal signed during Modi’s UK visit on July 24 is expected to significantly boost these figures, with a target to at least double bilateral trade by 2030.
The India-UK trade pact provides duty-free access to around 99 per cent of Indian exports. This not only supports MSMEs but opens new opportunities in engineering goods, auto parts and organic chemicals.
UK's Move To Check Immigration
Starmer's visit also comes in the wake of UK's move to crack down on immigrants, including Indian students. Last month, the UK Parliament announced changes to the visa and settlement rules as per the British government's white paper policy.
On May 12, 2025, the UK government published a white paper policy called Restoring control over the immigration system, proposing tougher visa rules.
