ETV Bharat / bharat

UK PM Starmer On First Official Visit To India Today; Trade, Investment, Tech Ties In Focus

New Delhi: For the first time since he came to power in 2024, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India today (October 8) on invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this two-day visit, the two leaders will discuss bilateral partnership, including trade, investment and technology ties. They will take stock of the progress made across all aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with "Vision 2035”, a 10-year roadmap agreed alongside the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in July to build on the key pillars of the partnership.

Both leaders will engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators to explore opportunities presented by India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is believed to be a centrestage for future economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

According to a statement issued by UK Government, Starmer will be accompanied with 125 of the UK’s most prominent CEOs, leading entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors and cultural institutions.

"Major household names such as Rolls-Royce, British Telecom, Diageo, London Stock Exchange and British Airways will join the Prime Minister’s delegation as he promises to secure opportunities for them to grow and expand into the Indian market – delivering growth and supporting jobs at home," read the statement.

Global Fintech Fest

On October 9, Modi and Starmer will attend the CEO Forum at Jio World Centre in Mumbai in the morning. At around 2:45 pm, the two leaders will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest, which will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from across the world.

The conference’s central theme, ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World’, powered by AI, augmented intelligence, innovation, and inclusion, highlights the convergence of technology and human insight in shaping an ethical and sustainable financial future.

This year’s edition is expected to attract a footfall of over 100,000 participants from more than 75 countries, making it one of the world’s largest fintech gatherings. It will feature participation from around 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, 400 exhibitors and 70 regulators representing both Indian and international jurisdictions.

Among the participating international institutions are renowned regulators such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Deutsche Bundesbank of Germany, Banque de France, and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Their participation underscores GFF’s growing stature as a global forum for financial policy dialogue and cooperation.