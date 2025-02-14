ETV Bharat / bharat

UK Knighthood For Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was awarded the Knighthood 'Most Excellent Order of the British Empire' for his contributions, and services to the United Kingdom and India business relations, British Government said said on Friday. Chandrasekaran won the civilian award for his services to India and UK business relations.

Chandrasekaran thanked King Charles III after receiving the recognition. "I am deeply humbled by this prestigious recognition, for which I am grateful to His Majesty, King Charles. I would like to express how proud we are at the Tata Group to maintain such a strong strategic relationship with the UK across the technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors," Chandrasekaran said on the honour.

He continued, "We are incredibly proud of our iconic British brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. We employ more than 70,000 people in the UK. We enjoy fruitful and world-class research and academic partnerships with great institutions in this country which include the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, the University of Warwick and the University of Swansea."

"I would also like to express, on behalf of the Tata Group, my deep thanks to HM Government for their support for the Group. It is a strong and enduring relationship, and I look forward to strengthening our presence in the UK further. Thank you once again for paying me this great honour," the Tata Group Chairman said.

Chandrasekaran is the chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies with aggregate annual revenues of more than USD 100 billion, according to the information provided on the website of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)