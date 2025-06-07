ETV Bharat / bharat

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy Arrives In Delhi On Saturday

New Delhi: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Saturday to review bilateral ties in areas of trade as well as defence and security. Lammy will hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Friday.

The British foreign secretary will also meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Lammy's visit to New Delhi comes over a month after the two countries finalised an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA). It is learnt that his visit is also expected to focus on preparing the ground for a possible trip to New Delhi by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The FTA, finalised on May 6, is expected to exempt 99 per cent of Indian exports from tariffs and make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars, and other products to India. Along with the FTA -- the biggest the UK has finalised since leaving the European Union -- the two sides also sealed a double contribution convention.