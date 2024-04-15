UK Delegation Holds Discussions with CBI Officials on Criminal Intelligence Sharing

New Delhi: A high-level delegation from the United Kingdom on Monday held discussions with the Central Bureau of Investigation officials regarding criminal intelligence sharing and efforts to combat financial crimes and terrorism. According to the Central Probe Agency, a high-level delegation included Stephen Kavanagh, Executive Director of Police Services, INTERPOL and UK’s candidate for the post of Secretary General of INTERPOL, Christina Scott, Acting High Commissioner of UK to India, Robert Holness from UK National Crime Agency and Sorrel Evans, UK Home Office met CBI, Director, Parveen Sood and other officials at CBI headquarters.

Describing the meeting, the CBI said that Stephen Kavanagh held detailed discussions with its Director Parveen Sood intending to enhance operational collaboration with the UK in various areas of law enforcement, including criminal intelligence sharing and supporting efforts to combat financial crimes, organised crime, terrorism, cybercrime and other transnational threats. Both sides shared a commitment to addressing global crime threats in a coordinated and effective manner, including via INTERPOL channels, the CBI said.

The discussion on several issues marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between the UK and India in combating transnational crime. It was reiterated to strengthen bilateral ties and work closely together to address common security challenges effectively including the need for expediting mutual legal assistance and prioritisation of extradition requests relating to fugitives, CBI said in its communiqué.

“Kavanagh while interacting with senior officers thanked the CBI for the valued partnership, cooperative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance collaboration,” the CBI said. Both sides agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives to deepen cooperation, it added.

