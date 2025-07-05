ETV Bharat / bharat

UK-Based Arms Consultant Sanjay Bhandari Declared Fugitive Economic Offender

UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari was declared a fugitive economic offender on an Enforcement Directorate plea by the Delhi High Court on Saturday.

File photo of Delhi High Court
File photo of Delhi High Court (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday declared UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender on an Enforcement Directorate plea, officials said. The special court issued the order under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. According to the ED, Bhandari "absconded" to the UK in 2016. India's plea seeking his extradition was recently turned down by a UK court.

The ED filed a criminal case of money laundering against Bhandari and others in February 2017, taking cognisance of an Income Tax department charge sheet filed against him under the anti-black money law of 2015. The agency filed a charge sheet against him in 2020.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday declared UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender on an Enforcement Directorate plea, officials said. The special court issued the order under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. According to the ED, Bhandari "absconded" to the UK in 2016. India's plea seeking his extradition was recently turned down by a UK court.

The ED filed a criminal case of money laundering against Bhandari and others in February 2017, taking cognisance of an Income Tax department charge sheet filed against him under the anti-black money law of 2015. The agency filed a charge sheet against him in 2020.

Read More

  1. Arrested ED Official Released From Jail On 10-Day Interim Bail To Meet His Newborn Baby
  2. National Herald Case: Singhvi Defends Sonia Gandhi, Questions ED’s Political Motives

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANJAY BHANDARIINCOME TAX DEPARTMENTFUGITIVE ECONOMIC OFFENDER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.