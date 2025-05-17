ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam: Aaranyak Wins Prestigious UK-Based Award For Oustanding Efforts In Elephant Conservation

Guwahati: Aaranyak, an Assam-based biodiversity conservation organization, has brought international laurels to the northeastern state by making outstanding efforts in the Asian elephant conservation in Northeast India. For this, the organization has been conferred the prestigious, UK-based Mark Shand Award.

The award was conferred by the UK-based charity Elephant Family in recognition of Aaranyak’s two-decade-long contribution to elephant research and human-elephant conflict mitigation. The award was presented at the high-profile event “Wonders of the Wild”, held at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, on May 13.

Representing Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Lahkar, Senior Scientist and Head of the organization’s Elephant Research and Conservation Division, received the award from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who are joint presidents of the Elephant Family.

UK award to Aaranyak for elephant conservation efforts. (ETV Bharat)

Royal Recognition for Conservation

The glittering award ceremony was attended by over 250 dignitaries, including Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario, actors Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The event celebrated global conservation efforts and paid tribute to individuals and organizations making significant contributions to wildlife protection.

Global Honour, Regional Achievement

The Mark Shand Award is a global-level testimony of Aaranyak’s pivotal role in grassroots wildlife conservation in India. More importantly, it shines a light on the urgent need to balance development with biodiversity protection in one of the country’s most ecologically sensitive regions.

“This is not just a recognition of our work,” said Dr. Lahkar. “It is a celebration of the communities, scientists, and conservationists who have come together to protect our wildlife. Conservation is about coexistence for both elephants and people.”

Aaranyak’s Two-Decade Conservation Journey

Speaking on Aaranyak’s achievement, Hiten Baishya, Deputy Head of the Elephant Research and Conservation Division, emphasized the organization’s long-standing commitment to protecting elephant habitats and promoting human-elephant coexistence.

“We’ve been working for over 20 years on a long-term conservation strategy involving habitat restoration, community awareness, and scientific monitoring,” said Baishya. “With the shrinking forest cover, especially north of the Brahmaputra, human-elephant conflicts have been on the rise since 2000. Our work focuses on mitigation and coexistence.”

Technological Solutions to Reduce Conflict