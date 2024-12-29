Only Hindus Should Have The Right to Do Business at Temples, Says Sadhvi Ritambhara

Ujjain: A grand Shakti Prasaran program was organized by Durga Vahini, the women's wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, at the Social Justice Complex here on Sunday. More than 25,000 women participated in this program, which was addressed by Sadhvi Ritambhara, who made women aware of alleged conversions in the name of love, digital threats and other contemporary social issues.

Sadhvi Ritambhara also asserted that only people of Hindu society should have the right to do business in Hindu religious places. She visited the Mahakaleshwar temple and offered prayers to Lord Mahakal. During this, the priest of the temple honoured her.

She addressed the women's program which was organized to mark the three hundred years celebration of Lok Mata Devi Ahilya and the five hundred years celebration of Rani Durgavati.

Sadhvi Ritambhara said, "The purity of food and other arrangements at our pilgrimage sites is extremely important. If these arrangements are managed by people who do not follow the Sanatan tradition, then who will guarantee their purity?" This situation needs to be changed immediately, she said.

Religion and national pride

Sadhvi Ritambhara said, "Our traditions, culture and religious places are the soul of India. Those who do not consider our God as God and India as a mother should not have any right to do business at our religious places." She also mentioned the atrocities in India's past and the injustice done to the Hindu society and said, "These need to be brought to the notice of our youth so that they can understand their heritage."

Atrocities against Hindu women

Referring to the atrocities being allegedly committed against Hindu women in Bangladesh, Sadhvi Ritambhara said, "These incidents disturb the mind. The women have to become strong and self-reliant and take care of their safety." Apart from this, Sadhvi Ritambhara said that "values ​​and culture should be strong in families. It is very important to create a cultured environment in every home."

Paying tribute to Bhagwati Ahilyabai Holkar, she said that her life is an inspiration for women. At the end of her address, Sadhvi said that this is the time to get organized to protect religion and the nation. The land of India is Sanatani, and it is the responsibility of every citizen to keep it pollution-free, she said.

Mahamandaleshwar Radhe Baba, Mahant Ramnath Maharaj, Pandit Raghav Das ISKCON Temple, Munishanand Das Maharaj and other saints participated in the Mrit Shakti Sangam.