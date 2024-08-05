ETV Bharat / bharat

Ujjain Sets New World Record With 1500 Damru Vadak

The Guinness Book of World Records awarded a certificate recognising the achievement. The Damru vadak, who had special training, performed at 11 am after two days of preparation.

1,500 Damru vadak performing together during the third Monday of Sawan (ETV Bharat)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain has set a new Guinness World Record with 1,500 Damru vadak performing together during the third Monday of Sawan. The event took place at Mahakal Lok, where the players performed to the tune of Bhasma Aarti for 10 minutes and was conducted by a team from Bhopal and Ujjain on the Shaktipath.

Ujjain Sets New World Record With 1500 Damru Players (Video: ETV Bharat)

The event was attended by Ujjain MP Anil Ferozia, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, and Rajya Sabha MP Umesh Nath Maharaj. Following the performance, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised the achievement and offered the certificate to Lord Mahakal.

This achievement surpassed the previous record of 488 Damru vadak set by the Federation of Indian Associations in New York. The certificate was awarded by Guinness Book of World Records editor Rishinath.

The Damru vadak, who had undergone special training provided by the Mahakal Management Committee, performed at 11 AM after two days of meticulous preparation by the district administration and event organisers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his congratulations on social media, celebrating the record and the vibrant atmosphere created by the Damru performance. He praised the collective effort and the successful endeavour, wishing continued blessings from Lord Mahakal. Taking to X, Yadav said, "A wonderful confluence of faith and devotion... The city of Baba Mahakal and The holy banks of mother Shipra The sound of 1500 drums Recorded in the "Guinness Book of World Records ।।Jai Baba Mahakal".

