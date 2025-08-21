ETV Bharat / bharat

UIDAI Introduces Aadhaar-Based Authentication Framework For Cooperative Banks Across India

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new framework to onboard cooperative banks and enable them to deliver Aadhaar-based authentication services across the country.

More than 380 cooperative banks will leverage Aadhaar services under new UIDAI framework aimed at ensuring financial inclusion. "To mark the International Year of Cooperatives, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a new framework to onboard Cooperative Banks and enable them to deliver Aadhaar-based authentication services, giving a strong push to last-mile banking and digital inclusion," the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Thursday.

The framework has been developed in close consultation with the Ministry of Cooperation, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and cooperative banks, it said. The Ministry said it will cover all 34 State Cooperative Banks (SCBs) and 352 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) across the country.

"Under the new system, the process of adopting Aadhaar services has been made simpler and cost-effective. Only the State Cooperative Banks will be registered with UIDAI as Authentication User Agencies (AUA) and eKYC User Agencies (KUA). The DCCBs can seamlessly use the Aadhaar authentication application and IT infrastructure of their respective SCBs. This eliminates the need for DCCBs to develop or maintain separate IT systems, saving costs and ensuring smoother operations," it said.