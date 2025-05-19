ETV Bharat / bharat

UIDAI Begins Sharing Anonymised Aadhaar Data On Open Platform To Boost Transparency And Innovation

New Delhi: In an attempt to support transparency and data-driven policy making, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is now publishing anonymised, non-personal datasets from the Aadhaar Dashboard on the government's open data portal: data.gov.in.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the datasets were released by UIDAI's Chief Data Officer and Deputy Director General with datasets, which provide summary information on Aadhaar enrolments, updates and authentication breakdowns by geographical areas, age bands and other areas.

“This initiative opens new avenues for evidence-based policy-making and technological innovation,” said the IT Ministry. It also aligns with the government's broader vision of using open data to promote transparency, digital inclusion, and more efficient governance.

UIDAI said the open datasets will support academic research, digital innovation, and collaborative development efforts across sectors. “By making these anonymised datasets publicly accessible, we reaffirm our commitment to secure data governance and public good,” the ministry added.