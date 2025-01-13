ETV Bharat / bharat

UGC-NET Scheduled For January 15 Postponed On Account Of Festivals Including Makar Sankranti, Pongal

On January 15, the exam was scheduled for 17 subjects, including mass communication and journalism, Sanskrit, law, women's studies, criminology, the Indian knowledge system, etc.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 9:27 PM IST

New Delhi: The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 15 has been postponed on account of festivals, including Makar Sankranti and Pongal, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday.

The exam for admission to PhD programmes, awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as assistant professors is being conducted from January 3 to January 16 for 85 subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

"The NTA has received representations to postpone the exam on January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sankranti. In the interest of the aspirants, the exam has been postponed and a new date will be announced later," Rajesh Kumar, Director (Exams), NTA, said. "The exam on January 16 will be conducted as per the earlier schedule," he added.

On January 15, the exam was scheduled for 17 subjects, including mass communication and journalism, Sanskrit, Nepali, law, Japanese, women's studies, Malayalam, Urdu, Konkani, criminology, folk literature, electronic science, environmental science and Indian knowledge system.

The UGC-NET was also postponed last year after the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam might be compromised.

