UGC Launches Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme To Bridge Skill Gap And Boost Employability

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) as a significant reform aimed at bridging the gap between traditional academic degrees and the practical skills required by industries. This initiative is part of UGC's ongoing efforts to enhance employability among students and provide them with hands-on experience while pursuing their undergraduate degrees.

Objectives of the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme

The AEDP is designed to integrate practical apprenticeship opportunities within the curriculum of degree courses across disciplines. The main goal of this programme is to equip students with industry-relevant skills that complement their academic knowledge, making them more employable in a competitive job market. The UGC emphasises that the traditional model of education often lacks practical exposure, leading to a skill gap when students transition from academia to the workplace. This programme aims to address that disconnect by combining academic learning with on-the-job training.

Structure of the Programme

The UGC's guidelines for the AEDP outline a flexible, credit-based framework. It allows students to earn credits not only through classroom instructions, but also through practical work experience obtained during their apprenticeship. The programme offers a balance between theoretical learning and experiential knowledge, and students can accumulate credits from both these areas.

The apprenticeship will typically be conducted with industry partners, who will offer students real-world exposure and mentorship in fields relevant to their academic specializations. The UGC has also made provisions for internships and apprenticeships to be integrated into the structure of undergraduate degrees such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom).

Industry Collaboration and Employability

A key aspect of the AEDP is its collaboration with industries and business organizations to ensure students receive practical training that aligns with the needs of the current job market. The programme is expected to foster stronger ties between academic institutions and industries, providing students with real-world insights, problem-solving skills, and professional networks.

The UGC hopes that this initiative will not only enhance students' employability but also create a workforce equipped with practical knowledge and expertise. Employers have often expressed concerns over graduates lacking the skills needed for their roles, and the AEDP directly addresses this issue by producing graduates with both academic credentials and substantial work experience.

Implementation and Expansion

The AEDP will be rolled out in phases, with educational institutions encouraged to develop partnerships with industries and sectors that can provide meaningful apprenticeship opportunities. The UGC has recommended that universities adopt this programme across various streams and disciplines, starting from the academic year 2024-2025. The courses offered under this scheme will be periodically reviewed to ensure they remain aligned with evolving industry requirements

By integrating academic learning with practical work experience, this programme aims to reduce the skill gap and improve the employability of graduates.

