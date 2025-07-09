ETV Bharat / bharat

Harassing Juniors Through Informal WhatsApp Groups To Be Treated As Ragging: UGC

UGC, in its latest directive, asked the educational institutions to monitor informal WhatsApp groups created to harass juniors as it will be treated as ragging.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 9:25 AM IST

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutions to monitor any informal WhatsApp groups created to harass juniors, saying it will be treated as ragging and attract strict action under anti-ragging rules, according to officials.

The UGC receives dozens of complaints every year from freshers alleging harassment by seniors. "In several cases, seniors form informal WhatsApp groups, contact juniors and subject them to mental harassment. This too amounts to ragging and will invite disciplinary measures," the UGC said in its latest directive.

"Student safety on campus is paramount and non-negotiable. Failure to enforce anti-ragging norms may lead to stringent action, including withholding of grants," it warned.

The advisory also flagged incidents where juniors were threatened with social boycott if they did not follow seniors' instructions. Forcing students to cut their hair, stay awake for long hours or verbally humiliating them were cited as other common ragging practices. "Such acts cause physical and psychological distress and are serious violations of anti-ragging regulations and completely unacceptable," it said. (With PTI Inputs)

