UGC Discontinues CARE Journal List, Suggests Parameters For Choosing Peer-Reviewed Journals

UGC has announced the discontinuation of the UGC-CARE list of journals, a move that aims to decentralise the evaluation of research publications.

UGC Discontinues CARE Journal List, Suggests Parameters For Choosing Peer-Reviewed Journals
By PTI

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the discontinuation of the UGC-CARE list of journals, a move that aims to decentralise the evaluation of research publications. The Commission is planning to develop suggestive parameters for choosing peer-reviewed journals by faculty members and students.

The UGC-CARE list was introduced in 2018 to regulate and ensure the quality of academic research publications. However, over time, the list faced significant criticism for its inefficiencies, including delays in journal inclusion and exclusion, lack of transparency, and the inadvertent inclusion of predatory journals. Besides, concerns were raised about its impact on journals published in Indian languages and the heavy centralisation of academic decision-making.

"The discontinuation of the UGC-CARE list is a step towards restoring academic freedom. Researchers will now have the liberty to publish in journals that best align with their discipline without being constrained by a centralised list. HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) must take responsibility for ensuring high research standards and preventing the proliferation of predatory journals," said UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. The decision was made during a recent meeting of the Commission based on recommendations from an expert committee.

"In line with recommendations from the expert panel, the UGC has now advised Higher Education Institutions to develop their own mechanisms for evaluating peer-reviewed journals. This approach aligns with global academic standards and grants institutions greater flexibility in recognising credible research. To assist institutions in this transition, the UGC has released suggestive parameters for journal evaluation, inviting feedback," Kumar added.

