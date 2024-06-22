157 Universities Declared As Defaulters By UGC For Not Appointing Ombudsperson | Complete List Here

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 108 State Universities, 47 Private Universities and 2 Deemed to be Universities as defaulters for not appointing an Ombudsman in their respective institutes as provided in the UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023.

The commission has released the updated list of defaulting universities as of June 1, 2024. The defaulting universities have been asked to appoint the ombudspersons as per the UGC Regulations and communicate the same to the UGC.

"...once again reiterated that the defaulting Universities appoint the Ombudspersons as per the UGC regulations and communicate the same to the UGC through mail IDs," read the UGC letter.

"The UGC notified the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 in the Official Gazette on April 11, 2023. The Universities were requested to appoint Ombudsperson(s) within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations as per letter April 12, 2023,” the letter added.

Here is a complete list of the universities declared as defaulters for not appointing Ombudsperson:

List of Defaulter Universities (Source: UGC)

List of Defaulter Universities (Source: UGC)

List of Defaulter Universities (Source: UGC)

List of Defaulter Universities (Source: UGC)

As per UGC notification dated April 11, 2023, appointing an ombudsman will apply to all Higher Educational Institutes, whether established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act, and every institution recognized by the University Grants Commission under clause (f) of Section 2 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and to all institutions deemed to be a University declared as such under Section 3 therein and to all higher education institutions affiliated to a University.

Several points which are mentioned in the UGC notification on April 11, 2023 included:

Objective

To provide opportunities for redressal of certain grievances of students already enrolled in any institution, as well as those seeking admission to such institutions, and a mechanism thereto.

Mandatory publication of Prospectus

Every institution, will publish and/or upload on its website, before expiry of at least sixty days prior to the date of the commencement of the admission to any of its courses or programs of study, a prospectus containing the following for the information of persons intending to seek admission to such institution and the public, including the list of programs of study and courses offered along with the broad outlines of the syllabus specified by the appropriate statutory authority or by the institution, teaching hours, practical sessions and other assignments.

Student Grievance Redressal Committees (SGRC)

A complaint from a student relating to the institution will be addressed to the Chairperson, Students’ SGRC. Every Institution will constitute such number of Students’ SGRC, as may be required to consider grievances of the students, with the following composition, a Professor – Chairperson, Four Professors/Senior Faculty Members of the Institution as Members, a representative from among students to be nominated on academic merit/excellence in sports/performance in co-curricular activities-Special Invitee. At least one member or the Chairperson will be a woman and at least one member or the Chairperson will be from SC/ST/OBC category. The term of the chairperson and members will be for a period of two years. The term of the special invitee will be one year.

Appointment of Ombudsperson

Each University will appoint Ombudsperson for redressal of grievances of students affiliated with the university under the regulations. The Ombudsperson will be a retired Vice-Chancellor or a retired Professor (who has worked as Dean/HOD) and has 10 years’ experience as Professor at State or Central Universities, Institutions of National Importance/ Deemed to be Universities or a former District Judge.

Tenure

The Ombudsperson will be appointed for a period of three years or until he/she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, from the date of assuming office, and will be eligible for reappointment for another one term.

Information regarding Ombudspersons

An institution will furnish, prominently, on its website and in its prospectus, all relevant information in respect of the Students’ Grievance Redressal Committee(s) coming in its purview, and the ombudsperson for the purpose of appeals.