Exclusive: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar Outlines Roadmap to Transform Higher Education

New Delhi: Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and a distinguished professor of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi, has outlined a dynamic roadmap to revolutionize India’s higher education landscape.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Prof. Kumar elaborated on the critical role of international collaborations, regulatory reforms, and experiential learning initiatives in shaping the future of Indian academia.

Strengthening Global Collaborations

Prof. Kumar highlighted the significance of India’s long-standing research partnerships with global institutions, emphasizing emerging fields such as climate science, data science, biotechnology, and healthcare. He noted that these collaborations are vital for developing cost-effective and scalable solutions tailored to India’s unique challenges.

“Meetings like these, where top universities such as Johns Hopkins engage with Indian institutions, pave the way for transformative partnerships,” said Prof. Kumar. He cited ongoing efforts by UGC to enable access to global education through dual and joint degree programs and the establishment of foreign university campuses in India.

“Indian universities signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign counterparts allow students to spend semesters abroad while remaining financially feasible. This ensures that students from socioeconomically weaker backgrounds can also experience world-class education,” he added. Institutions such as the University of Southampton and universities from the U.S., Europe, and Australia are actively exploring opportunities to set up campuses in India.

National Education Policy 2020 and Experiential Learning

A cornerstone of Prof. Kumar’s vision is the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes learning beyond the classroom. To this end, UGC has launched innovative initiatives, including large-scale internship schemes targeting students from weaker socio-economic backgrounds.

“The government has introduced apprenticeship-embedded degree programs where students can gain up to two years of on-the-job training within a four-year undergraduate program. This initiative bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry-specific skills, ensuring students are job-ready upon graduation,” said Prof. Kumar.

Financial Accessibility and Inclusivity

Addressing financial constraints faced by students, Prof. Kumar lauded the government’s PM Vidya Lakshmi scheme, which offers collateral-free loans to cover educational expenses. He emphasized that such measures not only democratize access to higher education but also foster diversity and innovation in academia.

“Access to quality higher education determines how far students progress in life, their societal roles, and their professional achievements. By removing financial barriers, we can bring students from diverse backgrounds into the education system, enriching innovation and scientific progress,” he said.

Johns Hopkins’ Initiatives in India