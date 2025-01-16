UGC Bars 3 Universities In Rajasthan From Offering PhD Courses Over Integrity Issue

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred three universities in Rajasthan from offering PhD courses for the next five years after they were found compromising the integrity of the degree, according to officials.

The three universities are -- OPJS University, Churu; Sunrise University, Alwar and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu.

"A standing committee of the UGC has found that the universities did not follow provisions of UGC's PhD regulations and also academic norms for award of PhD degrees. The universities were found to be compromising the integrity of the degree and have been debarred from enrolling new PhD students for next five years," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

"Prospective students and parents are advised not to take admission in PhD programme offered by these universities as their degrees shall not be treated recognised or valid for the purpose of higher education and employment," he added.