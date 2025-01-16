ETV Bharat / bharat

UGC Bars 3 Universities In Rajasthan From Offering PhD Courses Over Integrity Issue

The three universities are OPJS University in Churu; Sunrise University in Alwar and Singhania University, in Jhunjhunu.

UGC Bars 3 Universities In Rajasthan From Offering PhD Courses Over Integrity Issue
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred three universities in Rajasthan from offering PhD courses for the next five years after they were found compromising the integrity of the degree, according to officials.

The three universities are -- OPJS University, Churu; Sunrise University, Alwar and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu.

"A standing committee of the UGC has found that the universities did not follow provisions of UGC's PhD regulations and also academic norms for award of PhD degrees. The universities were found to be compromising the integrity of the degree and have been debarred from enrolling new PhD students for next five years," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

"Prospective students and parents are advised not to take admission in PhD programme offered by these universities as their degrees shall not be treated recognised or valid for the purpose of higher education and employment," he added.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred three universities in Rajasthan from offering PhD courses for the next five years after they were found compromising the integrity of the degree, according to officials.

The three universities are -- OPJS University, Churu; Sunrise University, Alwar and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu.

"A standing committee of the UGC has found that the universities did not follow provisions of UGC's PhD regulations and also academic norms for award of PhD degrees. The universities were found to be compromising the integrity of the degree and have been debarred from enrolling new PhD students for next five years," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

"Prospective students and parents are advised not to take admission in PhD programme offered by these universities as their degrees shall not be treated recognised or valid for the purpose of higher education and employment," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNIVERSITY GRANTS COMMISSIONUGC BARS 3 UNIVERSITIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.